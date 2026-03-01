'Eyes on the Premier League' — Man United fan Oshoala leads celebrations as Carrick's Reds climb to third

Nigerian legend reacts as Carrick's men complete comeback win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Carrick's resurgent Reds kept their momentum rolling, overtaking Aston Villa on goal difference and sitting just 8 points off leaders Manchester City.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace in brief

Advertisement

Advertisement

A tale of two halves unfolded, sparked by an early shocker for the home faithful and a game-changing red card.

Up the Reds! ❤️🤍🖤 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 1, 2026

The early shock (4'): Maxence Lacroix muscled past Leny Yoro at a corner, powering a header past Senne Lammens for a 1–0 lead, the earliest goal United have conceded this season.

The turning point (56'): Lacroix turned villain, hauling back Matheus Cunha in the box. VAR prompted ref Chris Kavanagh to award a penalty and a straight red for denying a goalscoring chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comeback (57' & 65'): Bruno Fernandes slotted the spot-kick coolly to level, then whipped in a perfect cross for Benjamin Sesko to thump home a header and seal the turnaround.

Goalkeeper Battle

Senne Lammers: Beaten early but heroic, denying Ismaila Sarr a 2–0 lead with a first-half stunner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dean Henderson: The ex-United shot-stopper shone on his Old Trafford return, with world-class stops on Fernandes and Casemiro to keep Palace alive.

Oshoala's title charge hype

Super Falcons star and die-hard United fan Asisat Oshoala, who is in superb form in Saudi Arabia, lit up social media after the game.

“Eyes on d premier League jor,” she stated on her X, formerly Twitter, account as she joined the rest of the fan base to dream of a title charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asisat Oshoala || X

Eyes on d premier League jor …… #United — ASISAT O.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) March 1, 2026