Advertisement

'Eyes on the Premier League' — Man United fan Oshoala leads celebrations as Carrick's Reds climb to third

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 19:46 - 01 March 2026
Man United fan Oshoala leads celebrations as Carrick's Reds storm into third
Nigerian legend reacts as Carrick's men complete comeback win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Advertisement

Nigerian legend Asisat Oshoala was buzzing after Manchester United climbed to third in the Premier League with a gritty 2–1 comeback win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Advertisement

Michael Carrick's resurgent Reds kept their momentum rolling, overtaking Aston Villa on goal difference and sitting just 8 points off leaders Manchester City.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace in brief

Advertisement

A tale of two halves unfolded, sparked by an early shocker for the home faithful and a game-changing red card.

The early shock (4'): Maxence Lacroix muscled past Leny Yoro at a corner, powering a header past Senne Lammens for a 1–0 lead, the earliest goal United have conceded this season.

The turning point (56'): Lacroix turned villain, hauling back Matheus Cunha in the box. VAR prompted ref Chris Kavanagh to award a penalty and a straight red for denying a goalscoring chance.

Advertisement

The comeback (57' & 65'): Bruno Fernandes slotted the spot-kick coolly to level, then whipped in a perfect cross for Benjamin Sesko to thump home a header and seal the turnaround.

Goalkeeper Battle

Senne Lammers: Beaten early but heroic, denying Ismaila Sarr a 2–0 lead with a first-half stunner.

Advertisement

Dean Henderson: The ex-United shot-stopper shone on his Old Trafford return, with world-class stops on Fernandes and Casemiro to keep Palace alive.

Oshoala's title charge hype

Super Falcons star and die-hard United fan Asisat Oshoala, who is in superb form in Saudi Arabia, lit up social media after the game. 

“Eyes on d premier League jor,” she stated on her X, formerly Twitter, account as she joined the rest of the fan base to dream of a title charge. 

Advertisement
Watch Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala celebrate her debut goal for Al Hilal in 4-3 win against Al Qadsiah in season opener.
Asisat Oshoala || X

With third place secured, her optimism echoes the growing belief in a title push.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Asisat Oshoala Manchester United Crystal Palace Premier League Nigeria
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Mikel Arteta explains why his team relies on set-pieces
Football
01.03.2026
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Mikel Arteta explains why his team relies on set-pieces
Arsenal vs Chelsea: The are one of the leaders in the world — Reece James praises Gunners
Football
01.03.2026
Arsenal vs Chelsea: The are one of the leaders in the world — Reece James praises Gunners
Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich || Image credir" Imago
Football
01.03.2026
Harry Kane targets Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record after Der Klassiker heroics
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago
Super Eagles
01.03.2026
This friendly will be tough- Reactions as Super Eagles confirm Iran vs Nigeria fixture
'You expect more' — Arsenal legend unsatisfied with performance despite beating Chelsea
Football
01.03.2026
'You expect more' — Arsenal legend unsatisfied with performance despite beating Chelsea
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian romance intensifies with 'private' getaway in Arizona
Lifestyle
01.03.2026
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian romance intensifies with 'private' getaway in Arizona