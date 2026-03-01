Advertisement

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Bruno leads turnaround as Carrick's Reds extend unbeaten run

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:01 - 01 March 2026
Manchester United moved into third in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Manchester United are now unbeaten in 11 Premier League games after they came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Carrick's Reds win again

The only unbeaten PL record in 2026 was on the line at Old Trafford, and Crystal Palace took a surprise lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Brennan Johnson’s deep corner saw Maxence Lacroix shake off his marker and find the far corner with an inch-perfect header. 

Senegales winger Ismaïla Sarr immediately came close to doubling the Eagles’ advantage when he was denied by Senne Lammens.

United began the second half in much better fashion, and should have equalised through Benjamin Sesko, who was handed his first start under Michael Carrick.

However, his effort was heroically blocked by Jaydee Canvot.

The game turned hugely on its head shortly before the hour mark when Lacroix went from hero to zero when he dragged Matheus Cunha back inside the area and a penalty was awarded.

His misery was compounded by a swift VAR check confirming that he’d actually denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, and after he was sent off, Fernandes dispatched the resulting penalty. 

The comeback was soon complete for United, and Fernandes was the architect, setting up Seško, who burst between two Palace defenders and headed home his fourth goal in his last five appearances.

