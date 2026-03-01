Advertisement

Nigerian Footballer reportedly kidnapped, ₦20m ransom demanded

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:34 - 01 March 2026
A Nigerian footballer was reportedly kidnapped along the Benin expressway.
A Nigerian female footballer, Ihotu John Rebecca, has reportedly been kidnapped along the Benin Expressway while returning home.

Rebecca, who plays for Oyo state-based, Pacesetter Queens in the Nigeria Women's Football League Premiership, was allegedly abducted by unknown gunmen, with her captors demanding a ransom of ₦20,000,000.

Family sources say the incident occurred during her journey along the busy Benin corridor, an area that has witnessed security concerns in recent times.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from security agencies confirming details of the abduction, but efforts are said to be underway.

Urgent appeal for Intervention

The family is appealing to relevant authorities and security agencies to act swiftly.

They are also calling on football stakeholders, administrators, and well-meaning Nigerians to assist by escalating the matter to the appropriate law enforcement bodies.

