Nigerian Footballer reportedly kidnapped, ₦20m ransom demanded

A Nigerian footballer was reportedly kidnapped along the Benin expressway.

A Nigerian female footballer, Ihotu John Rebecca, has reportedly been kidnapped along the Benin Expressway while returning home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rebecca, who plays for Oyo state-based, Pacesetter Queens in the Nigeria Women's Football League Premiership, was allegedly abducted by unknown gunmen, with her captors demanding a ransom of ₦20,000,000.

Family sources say the incident occurred during her journey along the busy Benin corridor, an area that has witnessed security concerns in recent times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from security agencies confirming details of the abduction, but efforts are said to be underway.

Urgent appeal for Intervention

The family is appealing to relevant authorities and security agencies to act swiftly.

🚨 URGENT: Ihotu John Rebecca, a Nigerian female footballer has been KIDNAPPED.



She was kidnapped along the Benin Expressway. Abductors are demanding for ₦20m ransom. 💔 pic.twitter.com/hsTQblKtew — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) March 1, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement