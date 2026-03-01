He's the X-factor — Paul Merson names player to decide title for Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has revealed the Gunner's x-factor as they push to win their first league title since 2004.

Ex-Arsenal star turned pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Eberechi Eze possesses the crucial 'X-factor' capable of propelling the Gunners to Premier League glory this campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal hold a slender two-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the table, and welcome Chelsea to the Emirates on Sunday evening, looking to reclaim their 5-point advantage.

Ebere Eze backed to help Arsenal land title

Advertisement

Advertisement

Merson, speaking on Sky Sports, highlighted the importance of consistency from key attacking talents in the run-in.

Eberechi Eze led Arsenal to a dominant win over Tottenham | Imago

“These two [Eze and Viktor Gyokeres] hit fire until the end of the season, Arsenal win the league if they can go and be 8 out of 10 every week,” he stated.

He went on to emphasize Eze's unique qualities, adding, “We said at the start of the season, when Eze got bought, he was the X Factor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was the one who was going to get them over the line, and I still think that could be the case, as long as he plays and Arteta trusts him.”

Eze made the high-profile switch to Arsenal from Crystal Palace last summer for a fee rising to £67.5 million.

There have been ciriticm levied at the 26-year-old since he arrived, especially after his struggles to lock down a starting spot under Arteta.

However, Eze has returned to form in recent weeks, and was crucial as the Gunners thumped Tottenham 4-1 in the North London derby.

Arteta will be hoping Eze can fire his side to a crucial win against Chelsea, in a game that could have serious ramification for the title race.

Advertisement