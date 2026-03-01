Advertisement

'It’s over for him here' – Mourinho prescribes possible punishment for Prestianni in Vinicius racism row

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:30 - 01 March 2026
Benfica boss Jose Mourinho has walked back his earlier stance on the Vinicius racism row, reaffirming his commitment to anti-discrimination in football
Benfica manager José Mourinho has issued a stern warning to Gianluca Prestianni amid the ongoing racism controversy involving Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.

The Portuguese coach made it clear that if the allegations are proven, the player’s future at the club under his leadership would be finished.

Champions League clash sparks racism investigation

The controversy erupted during a February 2025 Champions League fixture between Real Madrid CF and S.L. Benfica. Vinícius Júnior accused Benfica youngster Gianluca Prestianni of calling him a “monkey” during a goal celebration.

The match was halted for 10 minutes as UEFA’s anti-racism protocol was activated. Prestianni denied the accusation, suggesting Vinícius had misunderstood him, but he was provisionally suspended for the second leg pending a full investigation.

Mourinho initially drew criticism after appearing to question Vinícius’ celebration, implying it may have incited the crowd. He also referenced Benfica’s history, including club legend Eusébio, in defence of the club’s culture, comments that drew backlash from anti-racism groups.

Mourinho warns Prestianni over Benfica future

In a recent interview, Mourinho clarified his position and strongly condemned discrimination.

“I tell you to read the Declaration of Human Rights and I repudiate any discrimination or prejudice,” Mourinho said. “If you prove that my player did not respect these principles that are mine and those of Benfica, this player’s career with coach Mourinho and Benfica comes to an end.”

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss stressed that he is operating on the principle of presumption of innocence but left no doubt about the consequences if guilt is established.

“I put the presumption of innocence and always put an IF. If the player is effectively guilty, I won’t look at him the same way again and it’s over with me. But I have to put a lot of IFs ahead.”

Mourinho added: “As a citizen and coach, I condemn any type of discrimination and ignorance. I wanted to be balanced… I repeat that I absolutely condemn any type of discrimination, ignorance, or idiocy. If he’s found guilty, it’s over for him here.”

With UEFA’s investigation ongoing, the case remains unresolved — but Mourinho has made it abundantly clear that there will be zero tolerance if the allegations are proven true.

