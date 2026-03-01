Advertisement

2026 World Cup: Iran's participation in doubt following US airstrikes

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:40 - 01 March 2026
The FIFA World Cup Trophy - Source: Unsplash
Iran has threatened to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the US airstrikes
Advertisement

Iran has cast serious doubt on its participation in the 2026 World Cup, with reports indicating a potential withdrawal after joint US and Israeli airstrikes allegedly killed the nation's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement
2026 FIFA World Cup: Prize Money Soars to Record $50 Million for Winners
2026 FIFA World Cup:

The military operation on Saturday targeted several major Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran, marking a dramatic escalation after weeks of rising international tensions.

The strikes occurred shortly after negotiations between Iran and the United States, aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting crippling economic sanctions, reportedly broke down.

Advertisement

While the White House stated that congressional leaders from both parties were briefed beforehand, Democrats criticised the administration for acting without formal congressional authorisation. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that several leaders had been informed in advance of the action.

What Iran said

In the aftermath of the attacks, Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, suggested the national team's involvement in the tournament was now uncertain.

In a statement on the Iranian television network 'Tehran', as reported by Marca, Taj expressed his concerns.

Advertisement

He said, "With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the cup. But the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that."

The warning comes just 107 days before Iran is scheduled to play its opening match against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Nigerian Footballer reportedly kidnapped, ₦20m ransom demanded
Football
01.03.2026
Nigerian Footballer reportedly kidnapped, ₦20m ransom demanded
'It’s over for him here' – Mourinho prescribes possible punishment for Prestianni in Vinicius racism row
Football
01.03.2026
'It’s over for him here' – Mourinho prescribes possible punishment for Prestianni in Vinicius racism row
'We know' — Liverpool's Arne Slot wary of Osimhen, Galatasaray ahead of UCL revenge mission
Football
01.03.2026
'We know' — Liverpool's Arne Slot wary of Osimhen, Galatasaray ahead of UCL revenge mission
He's the X-factor — Paul Merson names player to decide title for Arsenal
Football
01.03.2026
He's the X-factor — Paul Merson names player to decide title for Arsenal
2026 World Cup: Iran's participation in doubt following US airstrikes
Football
01.03.2026
2026 World Cup: Iran's participation in doubt following US airstrikes
Calvin Bassey reacts after internet user claims that Super Eagles stars don't marry Nigerian women
Sports Gist
01.03.2026
Calvin Bassey reacts after internet user BIZARRELY claims that Super Eagles stars 'don't marry' Nigerian women