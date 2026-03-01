2026 World Cup: Iran's participation in doubt following US airstrikes

Iran has threatened to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the US airstrikes

Iran has cast serious doubt on its participation in the 2026 World Cup, with reports indicating a potential withdrawal after joint US and Israeli airstrikes allegedly killed the nation's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

2026 FIFA World Cup:

The military operation on Saturday targeted several major Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran, marking a dramatic escalation after weeks of rising international tensions.

The strikes occurred shortly after negotiations between Iran and the United States, aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting crippling economic sanctions, reportedly broke down.

While the White House stated that congressional leaders from both parties were briefed beforehand, Democrats criticised the administration for acting without formal congressional authorisation. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that several leaders had been informed in advance of the action.

What Iran said

In the aftermath of the attacks, Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, suggested the national team's involvement in the tournament was now uncertain.

In a statement on the Iranian television network 'Tehran', as reported by Marca, Taj expressed his concerns.

He said, "With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the cup. But the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that."