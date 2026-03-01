Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
2026 World Cup: Iran's participation in doubt following US airstrikes
Iran has cast serious doubt on its participation in the 2026 World Cup, with reports indicating a potential withdrawal after joint US and Israeli airstrikes allegedly killed the nation's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The military operation on Saturday targeted several major Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran, marking a dramatic escalation after weeks of rising international tensions.
The strikes occurred shortly after negotiations between Iran and the United States, aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting crippling economic sanctions, reportedly broke down.
While the White House stated that congressional leaders from both parties were briefed beforehand, Democrats criticised the administration for acting without formal congressional authorisation. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that several leaders had been informed in advance of the action.
What Iran said
In the aftermath of the attacks, Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, suggested the national team's involvement in the tournament was now uncertain.
In a statement on the Iranian television network 'Tehran', as reported by Marca, Taj expressed his concerns.
He said, "With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the cup. But the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that."
The warning comes just 107 days before Iran is scheduled to play its opening match against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.