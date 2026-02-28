Advertisement

Concern over Ronaldo, Benzema after Iran attacks Saudi Arabia

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:50 - 28 February 2026
Iran's attacks on Riyadh, the home base of multiple Saudi Pro League teams, have sparked concern in the footballing world.
The footballing world is on high alert after reports claiming multiple explosions echoed across Riyadh today, February 28th, following a wave of ballistic missile strikes launched by Iran. 

Dubbed operation "True Promise 4" by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the attacks were a retaliation against joint US and Israeli military operations, with projectiles targeting several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain. 

According to Al Jazeera, a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that Iran targeted Riyadh, the home city of multiple Pro League clubs, including Al Nassr. However, it also confirmed that the attacks were nullified. 

Iran attacks threaten Saudi Pro League continuity

The timing of the attacks threatens to directly disrupt the ongoing Saudi Pro League season, as the attacks have targeted Riyadh, a major football hub and home to top-flight clubs Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Shabab, and Al Riyadh. 

The unrest arrives during a critical Matchday 24 in the title race; just a day prior, on February 27, defending champions Al Hilal faced Al Shabab in the high-stakes Riyadh derby at the Kingdom Arena, which ended 5-3 in favour of the Blue Waves. 

Three-time league champions Al Ahli temporarily seized the top of the table with a 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh on February 26, while Al Nassr are scheduled to visit Al Fayha on the night of February 28, later today, aiming to reclaim the lead

The volatile security situation raises the possibility of domestic football being suspended indefinitely. Most pressingly, the terrifying proximity of the blasts has sparked intense global concern regarding the safety of the league's high-profile expatriate superstars residing in the capital.

Most notably, Al Nassr captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Also, Al Hilal's new signing, Karim Benzema, and other stars playing for the Riyadh clubs.

Fans express concern

