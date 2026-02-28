Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Guardiola handed boost as Mbappe recovery time revealed
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to miss three weeks of action, potentially ruling him out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.
The French superstar's absence creates a major headache for Los Blancos, who are also locked in a two-horse race with Barcelona for the LaLiga title.
Kylian Mbappe faces race against time for Man City clash
According to journalist Javier Herraez on Carrusel Deportivo, Mbappe's setback, stemming from inflammation in the lateral ligament, will keep him out until around March 17, targeting a return for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.
This timeline rules him out of key domestic fixtures, including La Liga matches against Getafe and Celta Vigo, and makes his participation in the first leg highly unlikely or impossible.
The injury, which has plagued Mbappe since December, has already caused him to miss important matches this season, including the UCL playoff second leg against Benfica.
Real Madrid club director Emilio Butragueno expressed concerns after the Champions League draw, admitting uncertainty over the 27-year-old's availability.
"Let's hope it's nothing serious, because he's very important to us. At the moment, we don't know if he'll be available against Manchester City."
Mbappé has scored 38 goals this season across all competitions for Real Madrid, including 23 in La Liga and 13 in the Champions League, with 5 assists overall.
His importance to Álvaro Arbeloa's cause cannot be understated. However, Los Blancos will now rely heavily on the likes of Vinícius Júnior to carry the goalscoring burden.