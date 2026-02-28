A better player – Liverpool legend Carragher fuels Salah controversy as he picks ex-Watford man over the Egyptian

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made a controversial pick after snubbing Mohamed Salah in his past or present selection.

Carragher has been on Salah’s case for a few years now, with the legend calling out the Egyptian on many occasions.

One recently happened this season when the winger made a comment claiming he had always been scapegoated by the club.

The CBS pundit responded to the Egyptian’s comment and labelled his bombshell interview "a disgrace".

Carragher snubs Salah

Following their previous altercations, Carragher was asked in an interview on SkyBet to pick his past or present Liverpool players.

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

The former Liverpool defender started by picking Alisson Becker over Pepe Reina, Virgil Van Dijk over Hyypiä and Jordan Henderson over Mac Allister.

"I've got some explaining to do with this one!" 👀😂@Carra23 picking past or present Liverpool players is a must-watch...🔴 pic.twitter.com/3jFF3yVHlH — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) February 28, 2026

He was then asked to pick between Salah and John Barnes; he hesitated and said, “I don’t know. Mo Salah got more goals, obviously, but John Barnes is a better player,” and went on to pick Barnes.

Mohammed Salah of Liverpool || Imago

Salah, who has been Liverpool’s best player for the past six to seven seasons, was snubbed for ex-Watford man Barnes.

Despite the forward's poor form this season, he has 13 goal contributions in all competitions this season.Carragher went on to pick Philippe Coutinho over Florian Wirtz and Fernando Torres over Hugo Ekitike to round up his picks.

