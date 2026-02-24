It's your fault, not Slot's — Ex-England manager blames Salah for poor form

Former England head coach Sam Allardyce discussed Mohamed Salah's abysmal form.

Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has criticised Mohamed Salah for his recent poor performances, stating that the Egypt international needed to stop sulking and figure out away to turn around his form.

The 32-year-old has been in abysmal form this season, managing only four league goals in 19 games, a sharp contrast from his incredible output last season, in which he won the Golden Boot with 29 goals.

Arne Slot attempted to bench him during his struggles in the first half of the season, but Salah reacted with furore, firing shots at the club via the media and hinting at an exit. The AFCON provided an intermission from his torrid time in Merseyside, a needed break; however, his form has not improved.

What Allardyce said

Speaking on the Tippy Tappy podcast, the former Bolton coach urged the former Roma forward to look inward, as he believes the enduring poor form is evidence of a mental block.

“Mohamed Salah needs to bite the bullet, sit down, and make sure he starts scoring,” he said, per Goal. “Stop blaming Arne Slot when it’s your own fault that you’re not scoring and getting taken off. He can’t be disappointed with being taken off when he’s not scoring or creating.