Advertisement

It's your fault, not Slot's — Ex-England manager blames Salah for poor form

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:09 - 24 February 2026
Former England head coach Sam Allardyce discussed Mohamed Salah's abysmal form.
Advertisement

Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has criticised Mohamed Salah for his recent poor performances, stating that the Egypt international needed to stop sulking and figure out away to turn around his form.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old has been in abysmal form this season, managing only four league goals in 19 games, a sharp contrast from his incredible output last season, in which he won the Golden Boot with 29 goals.

Arne Slot attempted to bench him during his struggles in the first half of the season, but Salah reacted with furore, firing shots at the club via the media and hinting at an exit. The AFCON provided an intermission from his torrid time in Merseyside, a needed break; however, his form has not improved.

What Allardyce said 

Advertisement

Speaking on the Tippy Tappy podcast,   the former Bolton coach urged the former Roma forward to look inward, as he believes the enduring poor form is evidence of a mental block.

“Mohamed Salah needs to bite the bullet, sit down, and make sure he starts scoring,” he said, per Goal. “Stop blaming Arne Slot when it’s your own fault that you’re not scoring and getting taken off. He can’t be disappointed with being taken off when he’s not scoring or creating.

“It seems like some sort of mental block, because it’s not just a spell anymore, it’s the whole season. It’s a worry for Liverpool and for him. He needs to stop displaying his dislike for the situation on the pitch. Go and knock on the manager’s door and take it up there. Don’t do it in front of everyone; he’s behaving like a big baby.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Football
25.02.2026
Juventus vs Galatasaray: Historic Osimhen goal sends Cimbom to Round of 16 after extra time drama
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Inigo Martinez || Image credit: Al Nassr Zone
Football
25.02.2026
Al Najma vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo scores, ex-Barcelona star hits brace as Faris Najd return to first place
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Football
25.02.2026
Real Madrid vs Benfica: Vinicius dances again, ends Eagles Champions League run
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Lifestyle
25.02.2026
Raphael Onyedika: Beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles star stuns in sultry lace ensemble
Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Football
25.02.2026
‘Congratulations’ - Wrexham celebrate Super Eagles goalkeeper after major milestone
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina
Football
25.02.2026
Messi explains how he rejected Spain to play for Argentina