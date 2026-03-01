Advertisement

‘He’s a very interesting player’ - Marseille manager hails Super Eagles star Nnadi

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:15 - 01 March 2026
Marseille manager hails Super Eagles star Nnadi
Marseille coach Habib Beye has lauded Nigerian midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi as "a very interesting player" ahead of the club's Ligue 1 showdown with Lyon.
Nnadi, who joined Marseille from Belgian club Zulte Waregem in the winter transfer window for a reported €6 million, has yet to feature in a competitive match for the French side.

The former Nigeria U20 international's absence from the matchday squads against Stade Rennais, Paris Saint-Germain, RC Strasbourg, and Stade Brestois 29 had puzzled some of the club's supporters.

However, the 22-year-old appears to have made a strong impression on Beye during a recent training camp in Marbella, Spain. 

Beye speaks highly of Nnadi

The coach highlighted Nnadi's unique blend of skills and his potential to become a vital part of the team.

In comments reported by Coeur Marseillais, Beye detailed the midfielder's qualities. "He’s a very interesting player because he brings a lot of impact; he’s very quick," Beye said. "He’s an available player who can cover a lot of ground and is very impactful."

Tochukwu Nnadi signs for Marseille || X
Tochukwu Nnadi signs for Marseille || X

The coach also expressed his admiration for Nnadi's technical ability under pressure. "He’s surprising because despite the intensity, he manages to maintain real control of the ball and can bring us the composure we need in the middle of the game," he added.

Beye also clarified Nnadi's initial exclusion, stating, "When I arrived, I went to see him and explained that I only had 24 hours to make my decisions in Brest. But this week in Marbella, like all the players, has been of very high quality."

Nnadi is secured on a long-term contract with Marseille, with his deal running for four and a half years until the conclusion of the 2029-2030 season.

