‘It won't be easy’ - Osimhen urges teammates to remain focused ahead of Liverpool and Beşiktaş clash

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has called for his team to maintain their concentration despite a string of impressive results, cautioning that the upcoming fixtures could be season-defining.

The reigning Turkish champions secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Alanyaspor at RAMS Park on Saturday, further solidifying their lead at the top of the Süper Lig table.

Osimhen was instrumental in the win, contributing a goal and an assist and extending his goal tally for the season.

Galatasaray faces another match against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup before a pivotal away derby against rivals Beşiktaş—a game that could have significant implications for the title race, with Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor close behind.

Following that crucial domestic test, Galatasaray will turn their attention back to Europe, hosting Liverpool in a massive Champions League showdown before the return leg at Anfield.

Osimhen speaks ahead of tight fixtures

With the club still competing on three fronts, Osimhen insists there is no time for complacency during his interview.

"The Beşiktaş match is a critical one," Osimhen stated in an interview with the club's official website. "We're taking it one match at a time. Of course, it will be a big match.

“A very high-quality team awaits us, but we also have a very high-quality team. We'll go there for 3 points! It won't be easy."

Victor Osimhen || Imago

"First the Beşiktaş match, then Liverpool, but let's not forget that we also have a cup match against the team we just played against! There are many more matches ahead of us until the end of the season."

Osimhen has repaid that support with outstanding performances in all competitions this season.

The Super Eagles forward has amassed an impressive 26 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances for club and country this season, totalling 35 direct goal contributions as Galatasaray continues their pursuit of multiple trophies.

