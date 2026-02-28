Galatasaray vs Alanyaspor: Osimhen reaches double figures for league goals as Cim-Bom brush past Thunders

Victor Osimhen has now hit the 10-goal milestone after scoring in Galatasaray's victory against Alanyaspor.

Victor Osimhen scored his 10th league goal of the season and provided an assist to boot as Galatasaray made light work of Alanyaspor.

Cim-Bom, fresh of a gruelling but triumphant 90 minutes against Juventus midweek were slow out the gate but eventually got the lead just before half-time through Gabriel Sara.

Beninese Steve Mounie restored parity minutes into the second-half before Torreira, assisted by Osimhen, restored the lead. The Super Eagles ace closed off the scoring late in the game to secure maximum points.

Key match details

Galatasaray dictated the early tempo, controlling possession and pinning Alanyaspor back; however, the visitors’ physical approach frustrated Okan Buruk's side’s attacking rhythm.

The breakthrough finally arrived deep into first-half stoppage time, when Lucas Torreira carved open the defence, teeing up Sacha Boey for a clinical left-footed finish low into the corner from inside the penalty area.

However, Alanyaspor responded immediately after the interval, silencing the home crowd in the 49th minute as Florent Hadergjonaj whipped in a dangerous cross that Steve Mounié met with a towering header to equalise.

Rattled but resolute, Galatasaray immediately turned to their Nigerian superstar to shift the momentum just nine minutes later.

In the 58th minute, Victor Osimhen laid it off for Torreira in the box, who made no mistake from close range to restore the advantage.

As the visitors chased the game, Osimhen delivered the final blow in the 83rd minute by aggressively pressing high up the pitch; he intercepted a calamitous pass from Alanyaspor goalkeeper Paulo Victor, calmly rounded the shot-stopper, and passed the ball into an empty net.