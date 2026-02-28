(WATCH) Real Madrid vs Getafe: When Super Eagles legend Ikechukwu Uche defeated Los Blancos at Santiago Bernabeu (THROWBACK)

Getafe face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday, hoping to end an 18-year winless streak since Ikechukwu Uche's winner.

Real Madrid are enjoying an 18-year unbeaten run at the Santiago Bernabéu against city rivals Getafe. The last time they were beaten at home by the Azulones, Super Eagles legend Ikechukwu Uche was the protagonist, scoring the solitary goal in a 1-0 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defining moment of the match arrived in the 64th minute in highly dramatic fashion; just seconds after Real Madrid's Arjen Robben had a goal controversially ruled out for offside, Getafe launched a lightning-fast counter-attack while the home side was still celebrating.

Pablo Hernández threaded a pass to Manu del Moral, who squared it to Uche. The Super Eagles ace’s first touch clinically slid the ball past Iker Casillas to silence the stadium.

Impact on Real Madrid’s season

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clash featured two star-studded lineups: Bernd Schuster’s Real Madrid started with Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Fabio Cannavaro, Gabriel Heinze, Miguel Torres, Fernando Gago, Guti, Júlio Baptista, Robben, Raúl, and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Watch the goal:

Conversely, Michael Laudrup’s Getafe deployed a starting XI of Roberto Abbondanzieri, David Cortés, Cata Díaz, David Belenguer, Lucas Licht, Javi Casquero, Fabio Celestini, Mario Cotelo, Hernández, Manu, and Uche.

Despite the shock home defeat, Real Madrid ended the 2007/2008 season by capturing their 31st LALIGA title, while Getafe finished 14th in the league but enjoyed a monumental cup run, finishing as runners-up in the Copa del Rey and reaching the UEFA Cup quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 18-year jinx and the Osasuna blueprint

Uche’s iconic winner remains the crowning moment of his two-season spell at Getafe (2007 to 2009), during which he scored 11 goals in 55 total appearances. Interestingly, he also scored in the 3-1 first-leg victory against Real Madrid in the same season.

Astoundingly, that 2008 triumph stands as Getafe's last away victory against Los Blancos, triggering a gruelling 18-year winless drought at the Bernabéu.

However, as Getafe prepares to face Real Madrid again on Monday, March 2, there is renewed belief that the visitors can finally break the curse. This optimism is fuelled by recent vulnerabilities in Álvaro Arbeloa’s squad, specifically after Osasuna ended their own 15-year winless jinx against Real Madrid with a shock 2-1 victory at El Sadar last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement