Leeds vs Man City: Semenyo settles tense affair as Guardiola's men move within 2 points of Arsenal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:30 - 28 February 2026
Manchester City kept up their relentless pressure on rivals Arsenal in the Premier League title race, with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United.
Antoine Semenyo scored the winner as Manchester City turned up the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Leeds vs Man City: Pep Guardiola's men win again to keep pressure on Arsenal

Manchester City could not afford to drop points here, as they looked to pull closer to Arsenal, who face Chelsea on Sunday.

However, Leeds started on the offensive and should have gone in front when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was left unmarked in the area, but he got his left-footed effort horribly wrong.

Chances continued to come and go for Leeds as City struggled to get a foothold in the game, but Guardiola's men managed to gain some momentum just before halftime and took the lead against the run of play.

Antoine Semenyo freed himself in the area to turn home Rayan Aït-Nouri’s cross in first-half stoppage time.

Leeds came out fired up for the second half, playing hard and sending long balls into the box. However, Marc Guehi and Ruben Dias had a stellar game at the heart of City's backline.

This result sees City close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to just two points, while Leeds remain six points clear of the bottom three.

