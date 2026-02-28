Age verification required
From Gucci sales girl to billionaire wife: Ronaldo’s partner shares her life-changing transformation
Georgina Rodríguez has sent social media into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post, capturing a poetic "full-circle" moment at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 show.
Sharing a series of high-fashion shots with the brief yet powerful caption: "@gucci 2026/2016 ❤️," the 32-year-old model and influencer celebrated the 10th anniversary of her humble beginnings.
This appearance was particularly symbolic as she attended the debut of Gucci by Demna not as the sales assistant she was a decade ago, but as a global brand ambassador and front-row VIP.
The post serves as a triumphant nod to her 2016 roots in Madrid, where she worked at the Gucci boutique before her life was transformed by a chance encounter that turned her into a household name.
A decadelong fairytale and future vows
Beyond the runway, the timing of her Milan return underscores the extraordinary personal journey she has shared with Cristiano Ronaldo.
It was at that very Madrid store in 2016 where the pair first met, a moment Rodríguez has frequently described as "love at first sight."
Now, ten years later, her status in the fashion world is matched by her high-profile personal life; following their engagement in August 2025, anticipation for their wedding has reached a fever pitch.
While the couple remains tight-lipped about a specific date, her latest Italian appearance has created buzz about their highly-anticipated wedding and epic love story, marking the final chapter in a decade-long transition from boutique employee to the biggest influencer in Spain.