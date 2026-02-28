Advertisement

'You are the best' — Galatasaray and fans unite in celebration of Osimhen after latest masterclass

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 22:10 - 28 February 2026
Super Eagles star answers every critic with a goal and a stunning assist as Lions reclaim five-point Super Lig lead.
Three days after dragging Galatasaray through a Champions League nightmare in Turin, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen returned to domestic duty on Saturday and reminded everyone exactly why the Lions cannot function without him. 

Osimhen delivered a goal and a stunning assist to inspire the Lions to a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Alanyaspor, with Galatasaray now five points clear at the top of the Super Lig.

The club wasted no time celebrating. "7 goals, 4 assists in the last 7 Süper Lig matches," they posted on social media. The fans needed no statistics. They already knew.

"You are the best." "Our ultimate star boy." "King king." And perhaps most poetically, "When Osimhen steps onto the pitch, the waters cease to flow. The wind blows, the fortress trembles. He scents that goal, feels it, then shows no mercy," a fan stated.

Istanbul does not do half measures when it comes to their Nigerian king.

Galatasaray vs Alanyaspor in brief

With the game level at 1-1, Osimhen produced the moment of the night, controlling a deflected ball on his chest before executing a bicycle kick backheel flick that landed perfectly for Lucas Torreira to smash home. 

It was the kind of assist that no coaching session can manufacture. Pure genius, delivered on demand.

He was not finished. In the 83rd minute, his relentless pressing forced a catastrophic error from the Alanyaspor goalkeeper, and Osimhen slid home to make it three, his tenth league goal of the season.

Eleven goal involvements in his last seven Super Lig appearances. The perfect response to last week's shock Konyaspor defeat. 

And with Liverpool waiting in the Champions League Round of 16, the timing could not be better. Osimhen is back. Galatasaray's rivals have been warned.

