Oviedo vs Atletico Madrid – Lookman chopped off at half-time as Alvarez wins it late for Mattress Makers

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 23:14 - 28 February 2026
Lookman chopped off at half-time as Alvarez wins it late
Ademola Lookman was substituted at halftime as Atletico Madrid won it late against Oviedo on Saturday night.
The Mattress Makers came into the game on the back of their 4-1 thrashing of Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

With back-to-back wins heading into this game, they were looking to extend their winning streak to three games.

However, they had to fight hard to get a 1-0 victory over Oviedo after a poor performance in the game.

As it happened

Diego Simeone gave Ademola Lookman his fourth La Liga start since joining the team in the January transfer window.

Atlético Madrid struggled in the first half, failing to penetrate Oviedo's defence, with the home side creating more chances.

Entering the second half, Simeone substituted Lookman to make a tweak in his tactics after his team struggled to create any chances.

Alvarez scores winning goal || Imago
The visitors still struggled to get their tactics right and could not create a lot of chances, leaving the manager clueless.

However, a moment of brilliance from Julian Alvarez, who came in as a substitute at half-time for Lookman, scored the winning goal for the away side.

Following the win, Atletico Madrid extended their winning streak to three games in a row and remained third on the La Liga table.

