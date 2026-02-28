Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo misses penalty, goes off injured in crucial victory

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening after missing an early penalty and limping off injured, but Al Nassr still mounted a dramatic late comeback to secure a 3-1 victory over Al Fayha.

Staged at the Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium for Matchday 24 of the Saudi Pro League, the encounter was a mandatory win for Jorge Jesus’s side in their relentless title pursuit following Al-Ahli’s victory earlier in the weekend.

Facing a stubborn Al Fayha side managed by Pedro Emanuel, the visitors entered the clash riding an 11-game winning streak across all competitions but found themselves unexpectedly trailing at the break.

A resilient second-half display, sparked by Sadio Mane and finished off by substitute Abdullah Al Hamddan, ultimately ensured the Faris Najd wrestled back control of their domestic destiny.

Key Match Details

The visitors burst out of the gates and earned a golden opportunity to take an early lead when Mikel Villanueva clumsily fouled Mohamed Simakan inside the penalty area.

Stepping up to the spot in the 11th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo uncharacteristically faltered, clipping his stuttering penalty attempt off the outside of the left post.

Al Nassr dominated possession but squandered subsequent chances through Marcelo Brozovic and Kingsley Coman, and their profligacy was severely punished deep into first-half stoppage time.

A poor clearance from goalkeeper Bento Krepski put the defence under immense pressure, allowing Mohammed Al Baqawi to whip a dangerous low cross into the box that Abdulelah Al Amri inadvertently bundled into his own net.

Trailing 1-0, Al Nassr intensified their attacking efforts in the second half but were repeatedly thwarted by the impressive reflexes of Al Fayha goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute when Coman delivered a precise cross from the right wing, completely bypassing the defence to find Mané, who gratefully tapped into an empty net at the far post.

Momentum shifted entirely in the 80th minute under incredibly bizarre circumstances; Joao Felix unleashed a ferocious long-range strike that crashed against the crossbar, only for the rebound to strike the unsuspecting Mosquera on the hip and deflect into the net for a calamitous own goal.

Let’s see what the medical tests reveal 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/5mNiH1xOjK — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) February 28, 2026

Shortly after taking the lead, Ronaldo was forced off the pitch with an apparent injury, bringing Al Hamdan into the fray to close out the game. The substitution immediately yielded dividends, as he combined seamlessly with Joao Felix, executing a slick one-two before confidently slotting the ball past Mosquera to seal the 3-1 comeback.