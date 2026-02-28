‘Our national girlfriend’ — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie leaves fans in awe after unveiling new shirt number

The Super Falcons fashion queen left fans stunned after posing with her new digit.

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie has officially begun a new chapter in her career after joining Chicago Stars FC (formerly Chicago Red Stars) in December 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club acquired the 28-year-old Nigeria international from the Houston Dash in a deal involving $40,000 in allocation money.

Alozie signed a three-year contract, committing her to the NWSL side through the 2028 season.

Michelle Alozie has signed for Chicago Stars FC | Credit: Instagram

The move ends a successful five-year stint in Houston, where she progressed from an undrafted trialist to a consistent starter and key contributor on the backline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Chicago, Alozie has switched to jersey number 5, a notable change from the No. 22 she wore in her last season with the Dash and continues to wear for the Super Falcons.

She announced the new number creatively on social media with a simple yet clever post: “+234(5)”.

The caption cleverly merges Nigeria’s international calling code (+234) with her fresh squad number, blending national pride with her club transition.

Accompanied by a photo of her modeling the Chicago Stars kit, including the Nigerian flag prominently featured, Alozie captioned it in a way that resonated instantly with fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans react to Alozie's new number

The announcement ignited a wave of excitement and playful banter across social media, particularly on X, where Alozie’s post drew widespread affection from Nigerian supporters and beyond.

Michelle Alozie has signed for Chicago Stars FC | Credit: Instagram

Fans affectionately referred to her as “our national girlfriend” a longstanding nickname highlighting her charm, personality, and appeal beyond the pitch.

Our national girlfriend, I've missed you. — I♥️ Liverpool (@highest007) February 27, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Humor also took center stage in the reactions. One viral reply joked, “women’s football is crazy, why is a 10 playing as a 5,” sparking a lively thread of comments.

women’s football is crazy, why is a 10 playing as a 5 https://t.co/d3Xl31qw8n — 🇲🇳⁷⁷ (@lekanfortheg0ds) February 27, 2026

The quip referenced positional numbers: No. 5 typically for defenders like Alozie, and No. 10 for creative attackers, but many fans clarified the misunderstanding.

Calling her a “10” was never about her position. Instead, it’s fan slang for rating her a “perfect 10” in terms of looks, personality, and overall vibe.

Alozie's comments was also flooded with a slew of male social media users confessing their crush on the beautiful Super Falcon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

See some reactions below:

My beautiful Mitchell. Continue to do me proud.



Signed...



Your number 1 crusher — Maxi-Polak (@Charlie_Polak) February 27, 2026

My crush, one of the prettiest footballer ever ♥️ — Onyeka🗿 (@Chiefkuzi) February 27, 2026

The way you love Nigeria need to be studied — Sholay (@Sholay_UTD) February 27, 2026

Only you just carry 100 people beauty and gorgeous smile 😊 — Philaksmania🦅 (@Philaksmania1) February 27, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Show me a more beautiful female athlete than Alozie 🤩 — Ugo Lagos (@UgoLagos) February 27, 2026

One of prettiest female footballer Nigeria has😍 — Eyen___Akwaibom❤️ (@King____Morgan) February 27, 2026

Shes so adorable....congratulations 🥳 — AYATI INC!📀🏷 (@Ayati_inc1) February 28, 2026

Michelle Alozie's career at a glance

Alozie has built a distinguished professional career by balancing elite athletic performance with her work as a cancer research technician.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle Alozie at Houston Dash | Instagram

Her club journey began in earnest after her collegiate years at Yale University and the University of Tennessee, where she overcame a torn ACL to continue her development. After briefly playing for BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan in early 2020, her time there was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading her back to the United States.

In 2021, she joined the Houston Dash as a preseason trialist and eventually earned a full contract in August of that year. Over five seasons with the Dash, she evolved into a versatile and essential player, making 80 appearances and contributing both as a defender and a forward.

In late December 2025, Alozie reached a new milestone in her career when she was traded to Chicago Stars FC, signing a multi-year contract that keeps her with the club through the 2028 season.

She has already made an impact in Chicago, scoring the winner in her first preseason game for the Stars against Danish side against HB Køge earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At international level, Alozie has become a cornerstone of the Super Falcons since her debut on June 2021.

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie | Credit: Instagram

Despite being a natural attacker at the club level, she transitioned into a highly effective wing-back for the national team to secure her spot in the squad. She played every minute of Nigeria's 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign, earning widespread praise for her defensive tenacity and helping the team reach the Round of 16.

Her international success continued as she played a pivotal role in Nigeria winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where she famously scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the semifinals against South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle Alozie won her first WAFCON with the Super Falcons in 2025 | Credit: IMAGO