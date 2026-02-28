Age verification required
Leeds vs Man City: Guardiola plays peacemaker as Daniel Farke sent off in chaotic finish
A feisty encounter between Leeds United and Manchester City ended in total disarray on Saturday evening, as a furious Daniel Farke was shown a red card following the final whistle of City’s narrow 1-0 victory.
Despite an impressive performance by the hosts, Antoine Semenyo’s strike in first-half stoppage time proved to be the difference.
The win moves Pep Guardiola’s side within two points of league leaders Arsenal. However, the football quickly became a footnote to the explosive scenes that followed the full-time whistle
Why was Leeds boss Daniel Farke sent off against Man City?
The tension, which had been simmering throughout a physical second half, boiled over when referee Peter Bankes blew for time. Farke, clearly incensed by several officiating decisions, including a late penalty shout for a challenge on Ilia Gruev, charged onto the pitch to confront the officiating crew.
Bankes wasted no time in brandishing a red card to the Leeds boss, who had to be physically restrained by his own coaching staff.
DANIEL FARKE RED CARD pic.twitter.com/15536vOd94— KinG £ (@xKGx__) February 28, 2026
In a surprising turn, Pep Guardiola was seen acting as the primary peacemaker, stepping in to embrace a distraught Farke and attempting to calm the situation as players from both sides squared off near the tunnel.
The result sees City close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to just two points, while Leeds remain six points clear of the bottom three.