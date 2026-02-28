Leeds vs Man City: Guardiola plays peacemaker as Daniel Farke sent off in chaotic finish

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was shown a red card after their defeat to Manchester City descended into chaos at full-time.

A feisty encounter between Leeds United and Manchester City ended in total disarray on Saturday evening, as a furious Daniel Farke was shown a red card following the final whistle of City’s narrow 1-0 victory.

Despite an impressive performance by the hosts, Antoine Semenyo’s strike in first-half stoppage time proved to be the difference.

The win moves Pep Guardiola’s side within two points of league leaders Arsenal. However, the football quickly became a footnote to the explosive scenes that followed the full-time whistle

Why was Leeds boss Daniel Farke sent off against Man City?

The tension, which had been simmering throughout a physical second half, boiled over when referee Peter Bankes blew for time. Farke, clearly incensed by several officiating decisions, including a late penalty shout for a challenge on Ilia Gruev, charged onto the pitch to confront the officiating crew.

Bankes wasted no time in brandishing a red card to the Leeds boss, who had to be physically restrained by his own coaching staff.

DANIEL FARKE RED CARD pic.twitter.com/15536vOd94 — KinG £ (@xKGx__) February 28, 2026

In a surprising turn, Pep Guardiola was seen acting as the primary peacemaker, stepping in to embrace a distraught Farke and attempting to calm the situation as players from both sides squared off near the tunnel.