Advertisement

No paid media — Onuachu aims dig at Osimhen as he leads the golden boot race

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:03 - 28 February 2026
Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu blows his own horn after extending his lead as the Turkish Super Lig's top scorer.
Advertisement

Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu has aimed a thinly veiled dig at Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen after stretching his lead on the Turkish Super Lig goalscoring chart.

Advertisement

Onuachu, 31, scored his 18th goal of the season to help Trabzonspor down Fatih Karagumruk. The goal extended his scoring streak to seven matches, an incredible showing of form which has seen him find the back of the net in every game since returning from the AFCON.

However, despite being the most in-form Nigerian forward in European top-flight football this season, he has not enjoyed as much media attention as his superstar compatriot, Osimhen, who also plays in the Super Lig.

What Onuachu said

The lanky striker took to social media to share pictures from his performance over the weekend. Interestingly, he also posted a meme which read, "No paid media. No bought hype. Just hard work, quality and goals."

Advertisement

The post comes after certain individuals on social media observed the paucity in the level of media and Super Eagles fan attention Onuachu enjoys, especially when compared to the fanfare around Galatasaray's Osimhen.

Those observations led to suggestions and claims that not only was Osimhen a media darling, but the Cim-Bom ace also greases the palms of social media influencers. His close relationship with notable football influencers was used to support the claims.

Advertisement

Onuachu appears to share those sentiments, or at least has been influenced by them, as his recent post can rightly be interpreted as contributing to the disparaging conversations about the attention Osimhen enjoys. Hence, a dig.

Despite claims by some of his detractors online, Osimhen does not trail Onuachu by much this season. While he has scored eight fewer league goals, his seven strikes in the Champions League leave him only two behind Onuachu for goals in all competitions. Osimhen has also directly contributed to more goals, 23, to the ex-Southampton man's 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lookman chopped off at half-time as Alvarez wins it late
Football
28.02.2026
Oviedo vs Atletico Madrid – Lookman chopped off at half-time as Alvarez wins it late for Mattress Makers
Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo misses penalty, goes off injured in crucial victory
Football
28.02.2026
Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo misses penalty, goes off injured in crucial victory
Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie leaves fans in awe after unveiling new shirt number
Sports Gist
28.02.2026
‘Our national girlfriend’ — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie leaves fans in awe after unveiling new shirt number
Galatasaray and fans unite in celebration of Osimhen after latest masterclass
Super Eagles
28.02.2026
'You are the best' — Galatasaray and fans unite in celebration of Osimhen after latest masterclass
No paid media — Onuachu aims dig at Osimhen as he leads the golden boot race
Super Eagles
28.02.2026
No paid media — Onuachu aims dig at Osimhen as he leads the golden boot race
From Gucci sales girl to billionaire wife: Ronaldo’s partner shares her life-changing transformation
Lifestyle
28.02.2026
From Gucci sales girl to billionaire wife: Ronaldo’s partner shares her life-changing transformation