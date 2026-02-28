‘Money doesn’t buy class’ — Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée sparks backlash over racy Jet look

The soon-to-be wife of Cristiano Ronaldo is facing criticism for her latest red carpet appearance.

Georgina Rodríguez has sparked buzz on social media following her latest public appearance.

The 32-year-old Spanish model shared provocative Instagram photos from inside CR7's Bombardier private jet while en route to the Gucci Fashion Show at 2026 Milan Fashion Week from Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez outfit for Milan Fashion Week | Instagram

In the images, the Jaca-native posed in black lingerie: a bra top paired with sheer patterned tights and heels, before covering up for the runway in a fur coat from look 33 of Demna’s Gucci pre-fall 2026 collection titled ‘La Familiglia’.

Georgina Rodriguez outfit for Milan Fashion Week | Instagram

Georgina criticised over Milan Fashion Week snaps

The world's most followed WAG shared early snaps to her 72.2 million followers on Instagram

However, it's a different story on X, with some users harshly accusing Ronaldo's fiancee of lacking class despite her lavish lifestyle. Others accused the mother of five of seeking attention from men despite being engaged to a billionaire. Some other accused Gio of being a bad influence on younger women.

See some reactions on X below:

you can take a girl out of poverty, make her a multimillionaire, buy her houses and cars



she’ll still post like a whore https://t.co/a5s753gqro — Rūm (@Antiochian_Rum) February 27, 2026

This woman is influencing millions of young women to start dressing like low-class sluts https://t.co/pkfSgLKyqr — Pelagius 🦁 (@pelagiusreborn) February 27, 2026

The most famous man on earth saved her from poverty and she still humiliates him on an international scale



And you think learning female nature isn’t important?



Wake up https://t.co/JIR1qTAxub — The Real Game (@thereallgame) February 27, 2026

This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée dressing like these onlyfans girls, but I’m not surprised.



Unfortunately, the way the world is now, if you’re not careful, you’ll be influenced by the wrong people and things.



The average boy makes money, next thing he wants to be living… https://t.co/fuDqNLI7vv — Shola 👑 (@itsSh0la) February 28, 2026

engaged to a billionaire but still dressing to get attention from men. https://t.co/wEDCKtkq2a — Pяom Pяom🌚 (@effxzzzyy) February 27, 2026

Georgina Rodriguez's Milan Fashion Week appearance

Georgina turned heads at the 2026 Milan Fashion Week Gucci show on Friday, February 27, with a bold all-black look.

Georgina Rodriguez at Milan Fashion Week | IMAGO

The famous influencer and businesswoman wore a huge, shaggy black coat from look 33 of Demna’s pre-fall collection called ‘La Familiglia’. The coat had a deep neckline and fluffy layers that gave it a dramatic feel.

She paired it with sheer patterned tights, sharp pointed heels with gold bits, a classic Gucci handbag with the red and green stripe, and simple diamond earrings and necklace. The full outfit looked expensive and eye-catching against the busy crowd and carpet.

The style played with hiding and showing at the same time. The thick coat covered her up for the event, but the see-through tights underneath linked straight back to the racy lingerie snaps she posted earlier inside the private jet.

This mix made her red-carpet moment feel like one long story with her Instagram posts.

However, it’s a common trick for celebs today who want their private and public sides to connect seamlessly online.

Georgina Rodriguez outfit for Milan Fashion Week | Instagram

Online reactions showed how people view style and background. Many comments on X talked about “new money” versus old-school class, with some calling the look flashy or too revealing for someone in her position. Others defended it as a fun, modern take on luxury fashion.

The split opinions highlighted bigger talks about who belongs in high-end spaces and how wealth changes the way people dress and present themselves.

In the end, Gio’s full look is a perfect snapshot of today’s culture. Celebs now use fashion to build their personal brand across jet photos, Instagram, and runway events.

It mixes glamour, attention, and real-life choices in one package. This moment reminds us how one outfit can spark debates about image, influence, and what counts as stylish in our social media world.

