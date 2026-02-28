‘Everybody is waiting for the final whistle’ - African football analyst calls for calm ahead of FIFA’s ruling on Congo DR

African football analyst Mamadou Gaye has called for calm as Nigeria awaits a crucial decision from FIFA regarding their 2026 World Cup qualification hopes.

The appeal follows a devastating penalty shootout loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African playoff final.

The Super Eagles lodged a formal complaint with world football's governing body, alleging that DR Congo fielded several ineligible players with dual nationality.

With the next international window just under three weeks away, FIFA has yet to issue a verdict, leaving the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), players, and fans in suspense.

Gaye speaks on FIFA ruling

Drawing a parallel to a recent case, Gaye pointed to South Africa's experience in the same qualification campaign.

Bafana Bafana were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, with FIFA's decision coming just days before the final group stage matches.

Image source: FIFA

“Let's wait for FIFA to decide," Gaye said during an appearance on SuperSport's Soccer Africa. "You remember the points deducted from Bafana Bafana was at the eleventh hour."

In the meantime, the NFF has scheduled friendly matches against World Cup-bound teams Iran and Jordan for the upcoming international break, which coincides with the intercontinental playoff dates.

Gaye stressed that the appeal process must be allowed to conclude, noting that either party could escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if dissatisfied with FIFA's findings.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria | imago

"FIFA are still considering the appeal. "Everybody is waiting for the final whistle from FIFA," he explained. "If you are not happy with FIFA, you go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

He also commented on Nigeria's depth of talent, stating, "Nigeria can line up three national teams, what is the problem? All of them are big names playing in Europe."

