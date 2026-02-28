GOAT effect: Almeria gain 3 million followers in one day after Ronaldo’s acquisition

Almeria's recent partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo is already improving the club's fortunes, if only online for now

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at UD Almería has triggered a social media earthquake for the little Spanish side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within 24 hours of the Portuguese icon acquiring a 25% stake in the Spanish club, their Instagram following skyrocketed by nearly three million.

Ronaldo effect sends numbers soaring

Cristiano Ronaldo completed the purchase through his company, CR7 Sports Investments, joining the Saudi Arabian ownership group led by Mohamed Al Khereiji. The move marks a significant step in Ronaldo’s long-term ambition to transition into club ownership after his illustrious playing career.

The immediate impact was staggering. UD Almería saw their Instagram following surge from around 10,000 to approximately 2.8 million in just one day, a testament to the global pull of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch,” Ronaldo said in an official statement. “UD Almería is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential.”

The 41-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, already shares strong ties with Al Khereiji, who previously played a key role in facilitating his move to Al-Nassr FC.

Ronaldo’s familiarity with Spanish football, particularly from his legendary spell at Real Madrid CF, where he scored seven goals in seven matches against Almería, adds further intrigue to the partnership.

Almeria, a club with Nigerian connections and promotion dreams

Currently sitting two points behind Segunda División leaders Racing de Santander, Almería are firmly in the hunt for promotion to La Liga. Their upcoming clash with Albacete Balompié could prove pivotal as the club chase a return to the top flight, now with Ronaldo watching from the boardroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the headlines, Almería hold a special place in Nigerian football history. Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq famously led the club’s 2021–22 promotion campaign with 18 league goals after joining from Partizan Belgrade.

Veteran forward Kalu Uche also enjoyed two spells at the club and was instrumental in their historic 2007 rise to La Liga.

Other Nigerian names to have worn the Almería shirt include Valentine Ozornwafor and Ramon Azeez, further strengthening the club’s ties with the Super Eagles community.