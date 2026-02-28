Advertisement

GOAT effect: Almeria gain 3 million followers in one day after Ronaldo’s acquisition

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:33 - 28 February 2026
Almeria's recent partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo is already improving the club's fortunes, if only online for now
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at UD Almería has triggered a social media earthquake for the little Spanish side.

Advertisement

Within 24 hours of the Portuguese icon acquiring a 25% stake in the Spanish club, their Instagram following skyrocketed by nearly three million.

Ronaldo effect sends numbers soaring

Cristiano Ronaldo completed the purchase through his company, CR7 Sports Investments, joining the Saudi Arabian ownership group led by Mohamed Al Khereiji. The move marks a significant step in Ronaldo’s long-term ambition to transition into club ownership after his illustrious playing career.

The immediate impact was staggering. UD Almería saw their Instagram following surge from around 10,000 to approximately 2.8 million in just one day, a testament to the global pull of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Advertisement

“I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch,” Ronaldo said in an official statement. “UD Almería is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential.”

The 41-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, already shares strong ties with Al Khereiji, who previously played a key role in facilitating his move to Al-Nassr FC.

Ronaldo’s familiarity with Spanish football, particularly from his legendary spell at Real Madrid CF, where he scored seven goals in seven matches against Almería, adds further intrigue to the partnership.

Almeria, a club with Nigerian connections and promotion dreams

Currently sitting two points behind Segunda División leaders Racing de Santander, Almería are firmly in the hunt for promotion to La Liga. Their upcoming clash with Albacete Balompié could prove pivotal as the club chase a return to the top flight, now with Ronaldo watching from the boardroom.

Advertisement

Beyond the headlines, Almería hold a special place in Nigerian football history. Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq famously led the club’s 2021–22 promotion campaign with 18 league goals after joining from Partizan Belgrade.

Veteran forward Kalu Uche also enjoyed two spells at the club and was instrumental in their historic 2007 rise to La Liga.

Other Nigerian names to have worn the Almería shirt include Valentine Ozornwafor and Ramon Azeez, further strengthening the club’s ties with the Super Eagles community.

With Ronaldo now a co-owner, Almería’s profile has expanded overnight. If the “GOAT effect” continues off the pitch the way it has online, the Spanish side’s ambitions of promotion may soon feel more achievable than before.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Galatasaray want Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to be teammates in Turkey || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles
28.02.2026
Revealed: Why Lookman could not join Osimhen at Galatasaray despite multiple pleas
GOAT effect: Almeria gain 3 million followers in one day after Ronaldo’s acquisition
Football
28.02.2026
GOAT effect: Almeria gain 3 million followers in one day after Ronaldo’s acquisition
Arsenal vs Wigan | Image credits: Imago
Football
28.02.2026
Arsenal are favourites to win Champions League after R16 draw according to Supercomputer
African football analyst calls for calm ahead of FIFA’s ruling
Football
28.02.2026
‘Everybody is waiting for the final whistle’ - African football analyst calls for calm ahead of FIFA’s ruling on Congo DR
NFF gives update on ex-Arsenal goalkeeper’ switch
Football
28.02.2026
‘The process is still ongoing’ - NFF gives update on ex-Arsenal goalkeeper’ switch to Super Eagles
South African journalist reveals reason Man United ruled out Osimhen move
Football
28.02.2026
‘They are reluctant to sign African players’ - South African journalist reveals reason Man United ruled out Osimhen move