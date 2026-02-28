‘The process is still ongoing’ - NFF gives update on ex-Arsenal goalkeeper’ switch to Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo's potential switch to the Super Eagles, confirming that the process is still underway.

Okonkwo has been on the radar of the NFF for a while and has begun making plans to convince the goalkeeper to join the Super Eagles.

Despite recent reports suggesting the Wrexham shot-stopper had been cleared to represent Nigeria, the NFF has clarified that the necessary paperwork for his change of allegiance has not yet been finalised by FIFA.

While Okonkwo is a player of interest for the federation, officials have tempered expectations of an imminent debut.

NFF spokesperson speaks on Okonkwo's switch

Dayo Enebi, the NFF's Head of International Competitions, confirmed that the goalkeeper's case is being actively managed.

"The process is still ongoing and has not been completed yet," Enebi told Footy Africa. "Okonkwo is one we are looking at, but as of today, his international switch has not been concluded."

Enebi elaborated that Okonkwo is one of several players being considered as the coaching staff aims to strengthen the squad in key positions.

Arthur Okonkwo || X

"I can confirm that Okonkwo is definitely one of the players being primed to switch to Nigeria," he added. "From what I know, there are others too, as the coaching crew is looking to strengthen areas where reinforcements are needed."

The NFF official also suggested that Okonkwo might be invited to train with the national team for an upcoming tournament in Amman, Jordan, regardless of his official clearance status.

Since the tournament is not a formal competition, it would provide an opportunity for him to integrate with the squad.

"I think the coach will invite Okonkwo for the tournament in Amman," Enebi stated. "It is not an official competition, so even if his switch is not completed by then, he can still come to train and familiarise himself with the team."

