Advertisement

‘They are reluctant to sign African players’ - South African journalist reveals reason Man United ruled out Osimhen move

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:31 - 28 February 2026
South African journalist reveals reason Man United ruled out Osimhen move
Veteran South African journalist Thomas Kwenaite has weighed in on comments from former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy, who suggested the club's reluctance to sign African players is a long-standing issue.
Advertisement

Osimhen became one of Europe's most sought-after forwards after leading Napoli to a historic Serie A title with 26 league goals. 

Advertisement

Manchester United were heavily linked with the striker before signing Danish international Rasmus Hojlund instead.

McCarthy, who served as a first-team coach at Old Trafford, recently explained that United's interest in Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen cooled due to concerns over his potential absence for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Advertisement

Kwenaite speaks on Osimhen’s transfer

Responding to this, Kwenaite asserted that the club's stance is not a recent development, highlighting a historical pattern in which European clubs have been wary of signing top African talent due to the tournament's scheduling.

Speaking on SuperSport's "Soccer Africa" program, Kwenaite addressed the broader impact of AFCON on transfer decisions.

Victor Osimhen, the king of Istanbul.
Victor Osimhen, the king of Istanbul.

"Manchester United have made it known in the past that they are reluctant to sign African players because at the most critical stage of the championship, they will have to release those players to go and represent their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations," he stated.

Advertisement

Kwenaite pointed to former South African international Quinton Fortune as a notable exception to this trend during his time with the Red Devils.

"Except for Quinton Fortune, he's the lucky one who managed to play for Manchester United and they had to release him," Kwenaite added.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Galatasaray want Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to be teammates in Turkey || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles
28.02.2026
Revealed: Why Lookman could not join Osimhen at Galatasaray despite multiple pleas
GOAT effect: Almeria gain 3 million followers in one day after Ronaldo’s acquisition
Football
28.02.2026
GOAT effect: Almeria gain 3 million followers in one day after Ronaldo’s acquisition
Arsenal vs Wigan | Image credits: Imago
Football
28.02.2026
Arsenal are favourites to win Champions League after R16 draw according to Supercomputer
African football analyst calls for calm ahead of FIFA’s ruling
Football
28.02.2026
‘Everybody is waiting for the final whistle’ - African football analyst calls for calm ahead of FIFA’s ruling on Congo DR
NFF gives update on ex-Arsenal goalkeeper’ switch
Football
28.02.2026
‘The process is still ongoing’ - NFF gives update on ex-Arsenal goalkeeper’ switch to Super Eagles
South African journalist reveals reason Man United ruled out Osimhen move
Football
28.02.2026
‘They are reluctant to sign African players’ - South African journalist reveals reason Man United ruled out Osimhen move