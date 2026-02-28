‘They are reluctant to sign African players’ - South African journalist reveals reason Man United ruled out Osimhen move

Veteran South African journalist Thomas Kwenaite has weighed in on comments from former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy, who suggested the club's reluctance to sign African players is a long-standing issue.

Osimhen became one of Europe's most sought-after forwards after leading Napoli to a historic Serie A title with 26 league goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United were heavily linked with the striker before signing Danish international Rasmus Hojlund instead.

McCarthy, who served as a first-team coach at Old Trafford, recently explained that United's interest in Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen cooled due to concerns over his potential absence for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kwenaite speaks on Osimhen’s transfer

Responding to this, Kwenaite asserted that the club's stance is not a recent development, highlighting a historical pattern in which European clubs have been wary of signing top African talent due to the tournament's scheduling.

Speaking on SuperSport's "Soccer Africa" program, Kwenaite addressed the broader impact of AFCON on transfer decisions.

Victor Osimhen, the king of Istanbul.

"Manchester United have made it known in the past that they are reluctant to sign African players because at the most critical stage of the championship, they will have to release those players to go and represent their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations," he stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kwenaite pointed to former South African international Quinton Fortune as a notable exception to this trend during his time with the Red Devils.