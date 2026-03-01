‘It felt strange’ - Osimhen explains why he returned the captain's armband to Gündoğan

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has opened up about his decision to decline the captain's armband from teammate İlkay Gündoğan during Galatasaray's recent victory against Alanyaspor.

Galatasaray cemented their position at the top of the Süper Lig table with a commanding 3-1 victory against Alanyaspor at RAMS Park on Saturday.

Key to the comfortable win was Osimhen, who was instrumental, netting a goal and providing an assist, thereby increasing his season's goal count.

However, a notable moment in the match saw Gündoğan attempt to hand the captaincy to Osimhen, who respectfully refused.

Osimhen speaks on captain’s armband

Speaking after the game, the forward explained his reasoning, citing his immense respect for the veteran German midfielder.

"İlkay is someone I respect very much; he is very valuable to me," Osimhen stated, as quoted on Galatasaray's official website. "He is a person known worldwide."

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago

Osimhen praised the former Manchester City star's leadership qualities, describing him as a calm, motivating, and visionary figure within the squad.

"He is both calm and motivating. He is someone we can always talk to. He is very visionary," Osimhen continued. "When he brought me the captain's armband, it felt strange."

The Nigerian striker elaborated that he felt Gündoğan was the rightful leader on the pitch at that moment.

Ilkay Gundogan (Photo Credit: UEFA)

"I gave it back so he could lead us," he added. "He helps us every time he comes into the game. He is someone who deserves love."

Since securing his permanent transfer, Osimhen has been in scintillating form for Galatasaray, amassing an impressive 17 goals and six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

