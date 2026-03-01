Advertisement

‘It felt strange’ - Osimhen explains why he returned the captain's armband to Gündoğan

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:46 - 01 March 2026
Osimhen explains why he returned the captain's armband to Gündoğan
Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has opened up about his decision to decline the captain's armband from teammate İlkay Gündoğan during Galatasaray's recent victory against Alanyaspor.
Advertisement

Galatasaray cemented their position at the top of the Süper Lig table with a commanding 3-1 victory against Alanyaspor at RAMS Park on Saturday. 

Advertisement

Key to the comfortable win was Osimhen, who was instrumental, netting a goal and providing an assist, thereby increasing his season's goal count.

However, a notable moment in the match saw Gündoğan attempt to hand the captaincy to Osimhen, who respectfully refused. 

Advertisement

Osimhen speaks on captain’s armband 

Speaking after the game, the forward explained his reasoning, citing his immense respect for the veteran German midfielder.

"İlkay is someone I respect very much; he is very valuable to me," Osimhen stated, as quoted on Galatasaray's official website. "He is a person known worldwide."

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago
Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago

Osimhen praised the former Manchester City star's leadership qualities, describing him as a calm, motivating, and visionary figure within the squad.

Advertisement

"He is both calm and motivating. He is someone we can always talk to. He is very visionary," Osimhen continued. "When he brought me the captain's armband, it felt strange."

The Nigerian striker elaborated that he felt Gündoğan was the rightful leader on the pitch at that moment.

Ilkay Gundogan (Photo Credit: UEFA)
Ilkay Gundogan (Photo Credit: UEFA)

"I gave it back so he could lead us," he added. "He helps us every time he comes into the game. He is someone who deserves love."

Since securing his permanent transfer, Osimhen has been in scintillating form for Galatasaray, amassing an impressive 17 goals and six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Nigerian Footballer reportedly kidnapped, ₦20m ransom demanded
Football
01.03.2026
Nigerian Footballer reportedly kidnapped, ₦20m ransom demanded
'It’s over for him here' – Mourinho prescribes possible punishment for Prestianni in Vinicius racism row
Football
01.03.2026
'It’s over for him here' – Mourinho prescribes possible punishment for Prestianni in Vinicius racism row
'We know' — Liverpool's Arne Slot wary of Osimhen, Galatasaray ahead of UCL revenge mission
Football
01.03.2026
'We know' — Liverpool's Arne Slot wary of Osimhen, Galatasaray ahead of UCL revenge mission
He's the X-factor — Paul Merson names player to decide title for Arsenal
Football
01.03.2026
He's the X-factor — Paul Merson names player to decide title for Arsenal
2026 World Cup: Iran's participation in doubt following US airstrikes
Football
01.03.2026
2026 World Cup: Iran's participation in doubt following US airstrikes
Calvin Bassey reacts after internet user claims that Super Eagles stars don't marry Nigerian women
Sports Gist
01.03.2026
Calvin Bassey reacts after internet user BIZARRELY claims that Super Eagles stars 'don't marry' Nigerian women