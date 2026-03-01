Age verification required
Manchester United players back Michael Carrick for permanent manager role
The Old Trafford club has seen a notable turnaround since the former United and England midfielder took over from Ruben Amorim in January.
Under Carrick's guidance, the team has remained unbeaten in six matches, securing five wins and one draw.
A victory against Crystal Palace today could see United climb to third in the Premier League table, highlighting the positive impact of the change in management.
Carrick was initially appointed until the end of the season, with the club's hierarchy set to make a final decision on a long-term manager in the summer.
However, sources close to the club indicate that key players, including Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw, have been impressed by Carrick's tactical philosophy and his extensive knowledge of global football.
An insider revealed the players' sentiment: "Michael has come in and done great because he has been a breath of fresh air.
“Some of the players expected that, because playing for Amorim was like playing chess. You had to follow his rules to the tee, whereas Michael told them to express themselves."
The source added that the squad has been particularly struck by Carrick's deep understanding of the sport. "What they are really impressed with is his knowledge of the game.
“He knows about players in other leagues and clearly spends an awful lot of time thinking about football and following it. The players know it’s not their decision, but the majority would be happy if he got the job permanently."