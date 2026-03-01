Calvin Bassey reacts after internet user BIZARRELY claims that Super Eagles stars 'don't marry' Nigerian women

The Super Eagles defender has responded after Fulham FC's Nigerian trio were called out for their dating preferences.

Super Eagles and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has broken his silence or rather, let his Snapchat story do the talking – following a viral social media claim that Nigerian football stars, especially those playing abroad, rarely marry women from their home country.

What happened?

The buzz started on February 26 when popular X curator @OneJoblessBoy shared a group photo featuring Super Eagles stars Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze posing alongside Charmaine Hayden, a prominent British venture capitalist, cultural commentator and Visit Nigeria brand ambassador.

Hayden already earlier shared the photo to her 320,000 followers on Instagram on Friday, February 27, captioning it: "🇳🇬 ❤️ excellence"

In the now-viral image, the three Fulham players are seen smiling after gifting Hayden a personalised white Fulham home jersey with “HAYDEN 26” printed on the back.

(From L-R) Samuel Chukwueze, Charmaine Hayden, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey | Instagram(@charmainesposts)

Following the viral post, X user @effxzzzyy quoted the photo and dropped the line that lit the fuse: “crazy how none of them is dating a nigerian woman.”

crazy how none of them is dating a nigerian woman. https://t.co/WypDgH3LmU — Pяom Pяom🌚 (@effxzzzyy) February 27, 2026

That single quote tweet exploded, racking up thousands of views, reposts and heated replies within hours. What was actually a friendly, professional gesture was instantly spun into “proof” that the Fulham Nigerian trio, and by extension many Super Eagles players abroad, don’t date or marry Nigerian women.

The innocent jersey presentation became the week’s biggest off-pitch meme and the spark for the viral claim.

Bassey's Reaction

On Sunday morning, Bassey responded with a short Snapchat story reposting a screenshot of the fan who claimed Super Eagles players don't marry Nigerian women.

Calvin Bassey in action for Nigeria at AFCOn 2025. || X

The 15-second video contained no caption, no text, and no direct comment. Instead, the Fulham centre-back simply let a carefully chosen soundtrack play over his facial reaction.

Calvin Bassey reacts to a claim that Fulham’s Nigerian trio - himself, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are all dating non-Nigerian women 😂 https://t.co/Cy8UC4qFX5 pic.twitter.com/A4obTnNcpF — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) March 1, 2026

Fans and commentators have widely interpreted Bassey’s wordless clip as a light-hearted, amused dismissal of the claim.

Bassey, who has been in strong form for Fulham this season and remains a key figure for the Super Eagles, has never publicly discussed his private life in detail.

The 26-year-old, known for his composed on-pitch presence and occasional cheeky off-pitch moments (including past Snapchat stories), appears to have stuck to that script, reacting with style rather than words.

The Reality: Many Super Eagles stars are MARRIED to Nigerian women

The Super Eagles of Nigeria | imago

While the viral claim has ignited lively debate about Super Eagles players’ relationship preferences, reality paints a more balanced picture.

A significant number of current and recent Nigerian internationals have chosen to marry or date women from their home country, showing that personal choices vary widely and often remain deeply rooted in Nigerian culture and family values.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, for example, has been happily married to his Nigerian wife, Taiye Jesudun, since 2018. The couple frequently celebrate milestones together and stood strong through Awoniyi’s well-publicised health scare in 2025.

Taiwo Awoniyi and his wife Taiye Jesudun celebrate 7-year wedding anniversary | Instagram

Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi tied the knot with Dinma Fortune, a fellow Nigerian, in a colourful traditional wedding in 2019 after five years of dating.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Wilfred Ndidi and his wife Dinma Fortune | Instagram

APOEL forward Peter Olayinka is married to Nollywood actress and producer Yetunde Barnabas, the most followed Nigerian WAG who has been by his side through club moves across Europe.

Peter Olayinka and his wife Yetunde Barnabas| Photo Credit: Instagram(@olayinka_peter)

Celtic forward Kelechi Iheanacho is also married to Amarachi Joy.

Amarachi Joy and Kelechi Iheanacho| Photo Credit: Instagram(@ammajesty)

Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem is married to Oby Awaziem, one of the most stylish Nigerian WAGs ever.

Gençlerbirliği forward Henry Onyekuru has also been married to a Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Estelle Onyekuru. Botev Plovdiv winger Samuel Kalu is married to a Nigerian ex-beauty queen and philanthropist Cynthia Jenewari.

Henry Onyekuru and his wife Estelle have been married for seven years | Credit: Instagram/@estelleonyekuru

Coventry City midfielder Frank Onyeka is married to Dr. Mmesoma Onyeka.

Frank Onyeka and his wife Mesoma Akaolisa | Credit: Instagram

Lusitânia midfielder Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan is married to businesswoman Aisha Ishaq.

Aisha Ishaq | Credit: Instagram(@baby_esha)

Even former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has consistently married Nigerian women, currently on his fourth wife, Asma'u Moriki from Kano, after previous unions with other Nigerian ladies from different parts of the country.

Gençlerbirliği midfielder and Super Eagles veteran Peter Etebo is married to Isi Etebo.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Peter Oghenekaro Etebo has taken to social media to release stunning photos with his wife.

AFCON 2023 winner Emmanuel Emenike is also married to a Nigerian ex-beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi.

Emenike reportedly married Iheoma Nnadi in 2018 | Instagram

Other notable examples include Super Eagles veteran defender Kenneth Omeruo, married to Chioma Omeruo, Paris FC winger Moses Simon married to Ibukun Sarah Adenuga, Isaac Success married to Nollywood actress Caroline Igben, and several younger squad members who keep their relationships low-key but within Nigerian circles.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Moses Simon and his wife Ibukun Adenuga | Instagram

Omeruo with his wife and kids

Isaac Success and Caroline Igben| Instagram