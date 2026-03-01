Advertisement

Fulham vs Tottenham - Iwobi's audacious strike gives Cottagers three points against Spurs

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:14 - 01 March 2026
Iwobi's audacious strike gives Cottagers
Alex Iwobi played an important role in Fulham's victory over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.
Advertisement

The Cottagers entered the game in good form, having won their last two games against Stoke City in the FA Cup and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement

With Marco Silva’s men pushing to make the top seven on the league table, they needed another win to extend their winning streak.

Fulham took advantage of Spurs' poor form, defeating them 2-1 at Craven Cottage to continue their push for top six

Advertisement

As it happened

Norway winger Oscar Bobb made his first Premier League start for Fulham since moving from Manchester City at the end of the January transfer window.

Tottenham are able to include Pedro Porro for the first time since 24 January, with the defender having recovered from a hamstring injury.

That was one of two changes from the 11 that began the 4-1 loss to Arsenal, with Dominic Solanke starting up front in an attacking alteration.

Advertisement
Iwobi scores for Fulham || Imago
Iwobi scores for Fulham || Imago

Just seven minutes into the game, Fulham took an early lead. Kenny Tete had plenty of time and space to clip a cross into the box. 

Bobb collected the ball at the far post and clipped it back into the danger area, where Harry Wilson was waiting to put the ball past Guglielmo Vicario.

15 minutes before halftime, Alex Iwobi doubled Fulham’s lead after a neat passing sequence with Harry Wilson before side-footing a powerful strike away from Guglielmo Vicario.

Advertisement

Tottenham rallied back in the second half, reducing the deficit following Richarlison's header in the 66th minute.

Fulham held on for the win until the final whistle to secure three points, with the win taking them to ninth on the table.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
He wanted to injure me — Hazard blames ex-teammate for horror tackle that ended his career
Football
01.03.2026
He wanted to injure me — Hazard blames ex-teammate for horror tackle that ended his career
Man United fan Oshoala leads celebrations as Carrick's Reds storm into third
Premier League
01.03.2026
'Eyes on the Premier League' — Man United fan Oshoala leads celebrations as Carrick's Reds climb to third
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners win battle of corners to go 5 points clear as Blues' red card nightmare continues
Football
01.03.2026
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners win battle of corners to go 5 points clear as Blues' red card nightmare continues
Alex Iwobi: What Super Eagles star said after scoring ‘unique’ goal against Spurs
Football
01.03.2026
Alex Iwobi: What Super Eagles star said after scoring unique goal against Spurs
Barcelona suffer another major injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash
Football
01.03.2026
Barcelona suffer another major injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash
Iwobi's audacious strike gives Cottagers
Football
01.03.2026
Fulham vs Tottenham - Iwobi's audacious strike gives Cottagers three points against Spurs