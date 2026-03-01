Fulham vs Tottenham - Iwobi's audacious strike gives Cottagers three points against Spurs

Alex Iwobi played an important role in Fulham's victory over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Cottagers entered the game in good form, having won their last two games against Stoke City in the FA Cup and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

With Marco Silva’s men pushing to make the top seven on the league table, they needed another win to extend their winning streak.

Fulham took advantage of Spurs' poor form, defeating them 2-1 at Craven Cottage to continue their push for top six

As it happened

Norway winger Oscar Bobb made his first Premier League start for Fulham since moving from Manchester City at the end of the January transfer window.

Tottenham are able to include Pedro Porro for the first time since 24 January, with the defender having recovered from a hamstring injury.

That was one of two changes from the 11 that began the 4-1 loss to Arsenal, with Dominic Solanke starting up front in an attacking alteration.

Iwobi scores for Fulham || Imago

Just seven minutes into the game, Fulham took an early lead. Kenny Tete had plenty of time and space to clip a cross into the box.

Bobb collected the ball at the far post and clipped it back into the danger area, where Harry Wilson was waiting to put the ball past Guglielmo Vicario.

15 minutes before halftime, Alex Iwobi doubled Fulham’s lead after a neat passing sequence with Harry Wilson before side-footing a powerful strike away from Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham rallied back in the second half, reducing the deficit following Richarlison's header in the 66th minute.