Barcelona suffer another major injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:54 - 01 March 2026
Barcelona will miss key forward who has been ruled out of the Copa del Rey second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona have suffered a major blow to their comeback ambitions against Atletico Madrid as star striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of the contest.

The club announced today that the 39-year-old has picked up an injury which would see him miss the Copa del Rey semi-final second-leg clash against the Rojiblancos on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Lewandowski a big miss 

Barcelona announced in a statement via their official channels that the Polish striker suffered a fracture in his eye socket during the 4-1 victory against Villarreal on Saturday, in which he scored.

“First team player Robert Lewandowski picked up an injury in the recent game against Villarreal. Tests have diagnosed a fracture of the left eye socket,” the statement read. “He will miss the game against Atlético Madrid.”

Barcelona suffered a 4-0 defeat in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano. They face an uphill battle to overturn the tie when they host Diego Simeone's side at the Camp Nou in two days.

There is optimism around Barcelona’s chances of overturning the tie, with star winger Lamine Yamal posting “1% chance, 99% faith on social media.” 

However, the absence of Lewandowski’s scoring ability in a game in which Barcelona need to score at least four will come as a big miss. Additionally, Barcelona will miss captain Frenkie de Jong, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

