'1% chance, 99% faith' - Lamine Yamal sends message to Barcelona fans ahead of Atletico Madrid comeback

Rising star Lamine Yamal has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of Barcelona’s crucial Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atlético Madrid, declaring his belief in a dramatic comeback after netting his first-ever hat-trick for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona head into the decisive clash trailing 4-0 on aggregate, facing what many consider an almost impossible task. But Yamal is refusing to surrender hope.

Shortly after his three-goal performance against Villarreal, the teenager took to social media with a defiant message.

What Yamal said

Speaking to reporters after the match, Yamal doubled down on his optimism and called on the supporters to pack Camp Nou for what he believes could be a historic night.

“It was time to react and push. We are doing it. Now let me tell our fans… come to the stadium against Atléti, the magic can happen,” Yamal said.

