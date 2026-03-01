Advertisement

'1% chance, 99% faith' - Lamine Yamal sends message to Barcelona fans ahead of Atletico Madrid comeback

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:33 - 01 March 2026
Lamine Yamal urged Barcelona fans to believe in a Copa del Rey comeback against Atletico Madrid after scoring his first-ever hat-trick for the club.
Advertisement

Rising star Lamine Yamal has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of Barcelona’s crucial Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atlético Madrid, declaring his belief in a dramatic comeback after netting his first-ever hat-trick for the Catalan giants.

Advertisement

Barcelona head into the decisive clash trailing 4-0 on aggregate, facing what many consider an almost impossible task. But Yamal is refusing to surrender hope.

Shortly after his three-goal performance against Villarreal, the teenager took to social media with a defiant message.

Advertisement

What Yamal said

Speaking to reporters after the match, Yamal doubled down on his optimism and called on the supporters to pack Camp Nou for what he believes could be a historic night.

“It was time to react and push. We are doing it. Now let me tell our fans… come to the stadium against Atléti, the magic can happen,” Yamal said.

Advertisement

After a 4-0 first-leg defeat, Barcelona needs a dominant performance to overcome Atlético Madrid and reach the final.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'1% chance, 99% faith' - Lamine Yamal sends message to Barcelona fans ahead of Atletico Madrid comeback
Football
01.03.2026
'1% chance, 99% faith' - Lamine Yamal sends message to Barcelona fans ahead of Atletico Madrid comeback
Lookman chopped off at half-time as Alvarez wins it late
Football
28.02.2026
Oviedo vs Atletico Madrid – Lookman chopped off at half-time as Alvarez wins it late for Mattress Makers
Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo misses penalty, goes off injured in crucial victory
Football
28.02.2026
Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo misses penalty, goes off injured in crucial victory
Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie leaves fans in awe after unveiling new shirt number
Sports Gist
28.02.2026
‘Our national girlfriend’ — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie leaves fans in awe after unveiling new shirt number
Galatasaray and fans unite in celebration of Osimhen after latest masterclass
Super Eagles
28.02.2026
'You are the best' — Galatasaray and fans unite in celebration of Osimhen after latest masterclass
No paid media — Onuachu aims dig at Osimhen as he leads the golden boot race
Super Eagles
28.02.2026
No paid media — Onuachu aims dig at Osimhen as he leads the golden boot race