We rejected €250M bid for Lamine Yamal — Barcelona president Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has disclosed that the club rejected a staggering €250 million offer for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal has developed into one of the world's best footballers over the past two years.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene under former Barcelona boss Xavi, making his senior debut in April 2023 at just 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days old in a 4-0 La Liga win over Real Betis, becoming the youngest player ever to represent the club.

Since then, the La Masia graduate has exploded, wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey once held by Lionel Messi.

His dazzling dribbling, creativity, and goal contributions have seen him rack up impressive numbers, finish as runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d'Or at 18, and break early-age records left and right, including reaching 100 Barcelona wins before turning 19.

Laporta reveals how Barcelona rejected massive bid for Yamal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now disclosed that the club turned down a staggering €250 million offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Yamal two years ago, just as he turned 17.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal | Credit: Instagram

The revelation came during the launch of Laporta's book, 'This Is How We Saved Barca', where he highlighted the bold decision amid financial challenges.

"When PSG offered us €250 million for Lamine Yamal, and we rejected it, he was 17 years old; some people thought we were crazy," Laporta stated.

🚨 Joan Laporta: “Paris Saint-Germain offered us €250m for Lamine Yamal two years ago”.



“We turned it down. He was 17 years old — some people thought we were crazy!”, says via @JijantesFC. pic.twitter.com/aKSRbEnLnZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2026

The bid, which would have set a world-record fee, followed Yamal's breakout performances, including becoming the youngest scorer at Euro 2024. PSG's pursuit intensified after Kylian Mbappé's departure, but Barcelona prioritized long-term vision over immediate cash.

Laporta's decision has since been vindicated with Yamal leading Barcelona to the LaLiga title and scementing himself as the best winger on the planet.

