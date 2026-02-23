Eagles star Iwobi backs himself after Sunderland goal — His message will resonate with every Fulham fan

Alex Iwobi was in superb form as Fulham went, saw, and conquered Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Iwobi marked the away trip with an assist and a quality strike to seal all three points before taking to social media to share a three-word message to reflect his growing confidence.

The playmaker’s combination of on-pitch delivery and public self-belief signals a player hitting peak form at a decisive stage of Fulham’s season.

It was a busy and successful Sunday for him and his fellow Nigerians and Super Eagles stars as they left Stadium of Light with a comfortable 3-1 win.

Harry breaks away, Oscar makes a smart run to take away the defender, and Alex latches onto a brilliant through ball to lob Roefs! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ztzyO0Ueok — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 22, 2026

Iwobi vs Sunderland

The 29-year-old operated in a deeper midfield role, serving as the Cottagers creative heartbeat. He provided Raul Jimenez with a clinical assist for his first goal, a pinpoint corner.

He then sealed his man of the match-contending performance with a stunning chip over the on-rushing goalkeeper to kill off whatever hopes Sunderland had for a comeback five minutes from time.

Nigeria's Alex Iwobi put on a show against Sunderland with a goal and assist.

“A successful away trip,” Iwobi posted after the match across his social media accounts to celebrate his performance and the crucial win for Fulham.

Meanwhile, his compatriot, Calvin Bassey, was restored to the starting team for only the second time since he returned from AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Calvin Bassey impressed on his return to Fulham's starting Xi.

The 25-year-old took the chance and rewarded Marco Silva’s fate after he won a decisive penalty in the 61st minute after Brian Brobbery tugged his shirt, with VAR stepping in to award the visitors a penalty which Jimenez calmly slotted home.

While Iwobi and Bassey proved decisive, the official man of the match award went to their teammate, Jimenez, for his brilliant brace.

Raul Jimeneze beat Iwobi to the man of the match award.

This result leaves Sunderland reeling with three straight losses, while Fulham have now ended their poor run of results and looked in great shape at the Light Stadium.

