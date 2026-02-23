Advertisement

Eagles star Iwobi backs himself after Sunderland goal — His message will resonate with every Fulham fan

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 07:49 - 23 February 2026
Eagles star Iwobi backs himself after Sunderland goal
Alex Iwobi was in superb form as Fulham went, saw, and conquered Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Advertisement

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was in superlative form as Fulham ended a run of three consecutive defeats with a big win at Sunderland on Sunday.

Advertisement

Iwobi marked the away trip with an assist and a quality strike to seal all three points before taking to social media to share a three-word message to reflect his growing confidence.

The playmaker’s combination of on-pitch delivery and public self-belief signals a player hitting peak form at a decisive stage of Fulham’s season.

Advertisement

It was a busy and successful Sunday for him and his fellow Nigerians and Super Eagles stars as they left Stadium of Light with a comfortable 3-1 win.

Iwobi vs Sunderland

The 29-year-old operated in a deeper midfield role, serving as the Cottagers creative heartbeat. He provided Raul Jimenez with a clinical assist for his first goal, a pinpoint corner.

He then sealed his man of the match-contending performance with a stunning chip over the on-rushing goalkeeper to kill off whatever hopes Sunderland had for a comeback five minutes from time.

Advertisement
Nigeria's Alex Iwobi put on a show against Sunderland with a goal and assist.
Nigeria's Alex Iwobi put on a show against Sunderland with a goal and assist.

“A successful away trip,” Iwobi posted after the match across his social media accounts to celebrate his performance and the crucial win for Fulham.

Meanwhile, his compatriot, Calvin Bassey, was restored to the starting team for only the second time since he returned from AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Calvin Bassey impressed on his return to Fulham's starting Xi.
Calvin Bassey impressed on his return to Fulham's starting Xi.
Advertisement

The 25-year-old took the chance and rewarded Marco Silva’s fate after he won a decisive penalty in the 61st minute after Brian Brobbery tugged his shirt, with VAR stepping in to award the visitors a penalty which Jimenez calmly slotted home.

While Iwobi and Bassey proved decisive, the official man of the match award went to their teammate, Jimenez, for his brilliant brace.

Raul Jimeneze beat Iwobi to the man of the match award.
Raul Jimeneze beat Iwobi to the man of the match award.

This result leaves Sunderland reeling with three straight losses, while Fulham have now ended their poor run of results and looked in great shape at the Light Stadium.

Advertisement

With Iwobi pulling the strings and Bassey back in serious contention after a period of absence, the Super Eagles stars are proving to be the backbone of Fulham’s resurgence.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Alex Iwobi Calvin Ughelumba Sunderland Premier League Nigeria Fulham
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
Football
24.02.2026
We will attack — Osimhen says Galatasaray plan to beat Juventus home and away
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
I want to make things difficult for them — Osimhen accepts challenge from Juventus star
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
Football
24.02.2026
Bodo/Glimt make Champions League history after shock win over last year’s finalists
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
'I have to be a role model' — Osimhen explains why he gets angry on the pitch
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Super Eagles
24.02.2026
‘Playing here would be a privilege’ — Osimhen reveals one club he could join after Galatasaray spell
Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement
Basketball
24.02.2026
Ring O'clock? Megan Thee Stallion confesses she's eyeing Klay Thompson engagement