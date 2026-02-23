Age verification required
Eagles star Iwobi backs himself after Sunderland goal — His message will resonate with every Fulham fan
Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was in superlative form as Fulham ended a run of three consecutive defeats with a big win at Sunderland on Sunday.
Iwobi marked the away trip with an assist and a quality strike to seal all three points before taking to social media to share a three-word message to reflect his growing confidence.
The playmaker’s combination of on-pitch delivery and public self-belief signals a player hitting peak form at a decisive stage of Fulham’s season.
It was a busy and successful Sunday for him and his fellow Nigerians and Super Eagles stars as they left Stadium of Light with a comfortable 3-1 win.
Harry breaks away, Oscar makes a smart run to take away the defender, and Alex latches onto a brilliant through ball to lob Roefs! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ztzyO0Ueok— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 22, 2026
Iwobi vs Sunderland
The 29-year-old operated in a deeper midfield role, serving as the Cottagers creative heartbeat. He provided Raul Jimenez with a clinical assist for his first goal, a pinpoint corner.
He then sealed his man of the match-contending performance with a stunning chip over the on-rushing goalkeeper to kill off whatever hopes Sunderland had for a comeback five minutes from time.
“A successful away trip,” Iwobi posted after the match across his social media accounts to celebrate his performance and the crucial win for Fulham.
Meanwhile, his compatriot, Calvin Bassey, was restored to the starting team for only the second time since he returned from AFCON 2025 in Morocco.
The 25-year-old took the chance and rewarded Marco Silva’s fate after he won a decisive penalty in the 61st minute after Brian Brobbery tugged his shirt, with VAR stepping in to award the visitors a penalty which Jimenez calmly slotted home.
While Iwobi and Bassey proved decisive, the official man of the match award went to their teammate, Jimenez, for his brilliant brace.
This result leaves Sunderland reeling with three straight losses, while Fulham have now ended their poor run of results and looked in great shape at the Light Stadium.
With Iwobi pulling the strings and Bassey back in serious contention after a period of absence, the Super Eagles stars are proving to be the backbone of Fulham’s resurgence.