Alexandra Saint Mleux makes BIG change after marrying Charles Leclerc

Just hours after their reported wedding, the Ferrari WAG has now updated her social media bio.

Just one day after her wedding to Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Saint Mleux quietly changed her Instagram display name to “Alexandra Leclerc” with a cute blue butterfly emoji.

Her username stays @alexandrasaintmleux and her bio still lists her as founder of @corazonesunidos and curator of @alexandramalenart, but the new surname is the clearest sign yet that the couple is officially married.

Credit: Instagram/@alexandrasaintmleux

This update dropped even though the pair has not released any professional wedding photos or made a joint announcement.

Credit: Instagram Stories/@alexandrasaintmleux

Fans spotted the change on Sunday and it quickly spread across social media.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are married | Credit: Getty

Private Monaco wedding with a Ferrari getaway

Pulse Sports was first to report the intimate civil ceremony took place in Monaco on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Leaked videos showed the couple driving off in a rare 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa worth around £9 million ($11 million).

The newly-weds Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Siant Mleux were spotted in the iconic 250 Testa Rossa | Credit: Instagram

Alexandra, 24, wore a white off-the-shoulder lace dress and held a bouquet, while Charles, 28, rocked a pale suit. Only close family and friends were there and we understand there was a strict policy that no photos from the ceremony be published in the media.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux at their wedding in Monaco | Credit: X

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux at their wedding in Monaco | Credit: X

That is because the couple plan to officially release professional photos of their wedding in the coming hours.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux's love story

Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra Saint Mleux | Credit: Getty

Charles and Alexandra first got linked in March 2023 when they were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week.

Charles Leclerc and his newly-wedded wife Alexandra Saint Mleux | Credit: Getty

Charles confirmed he was dating someone in May that year, and by July they made their first public appearance at Wimbledon. They kept things super private – no big red carpets, just quiet support at races and a few holidays.

In November 2025 Charles posted their engagement on Instagram with a romantic candlelit photo and a huge diamond ring believed to be worth an estimated $500,000. Just four months later, they had a small civil wedding in Monaco with only close family and friends.

What's next for the couple?

The 2026 Formula 1 season starts in just a few days with the Australian Grand Prix on 5-8 March. Charles and Alexandra will jet off to Melbourne to join preparations for the season opener, with Ferrari fighting for wins under the new rules.

Fans expect a short honeymoon first, then Alexandra will be present to cheer him on from the paddock like she always has.

Everyone is still waiting for those proper wedding pictures, but for now the name change says it all: Mr and Mrs Leclerc are ready for the next chapter.

