Messi vs Yamal Finalissima in doubt, Troost-Ekong safety concern as Qatar react to Iran attacks

Qatar's football governing body has indefinitely suspended all football activities in the country amid the ongoing unrest in the Gulf.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) officially suspended all domestic football tournaments, competitions, and matches until further notice following a severe geopolitical escalation in the Middle East.

The QFA's indefinite suspension has subsequently thrown the highly anticipated 2026 Finalissima into severe doubt, as Qatar was the destination for the showpiece.

Messi vs Yamal might be delayed

The Finalissima, which pits UEFA Euro 2024 champions Spain against 2024 Copa América winners Argentina, was originally scheduled for March 27, 2026, at the iconic Lusail Stadium in Doha, according to Pulse Sports.

The fixture had generated immense global interest as a symbolic passing-of-the-torch matchup between Argentine legend Lionel Messi and Spanish teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal, both of Barcelona La Masia.

However, its continuation is currently in doubt, amid unrest in the Gulf. The disruption also threatens Spain’s scheduled friendly against Egypt in Doha, on March 30, and Argentina versus the Qatari national team on March 31.

Currently, there has been no official confirmation regarding a postponement or venue change from the governing bodies, UEFA and CONMEBOL, according to Diario AS.

However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have been put on high alert, reportedly reviewing event contracts and cancellation insurance policies as they await a definitive ruling on the fixtures' fate.

William Troost-Ekong among Qatari League stars put on hold

The abrupt halt comes after Iran launched a wave of retaliatory missile strikes targeting U.S. and allied military installations across the Gulf, with several projectiles impacting locations within Qatari territory.

The suspension has instantly paralysed the Qatar Stars League, leaving its roster of high-profile international athletes in limbo.