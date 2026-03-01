Advertisement

Messi vs Yamal Finalissima in doubt, Troost-Ekong safety concern as Qatar react to Iran attacks

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:48 - 01 March 2026
Qatar's football governing body has indefinitely suspended all football activities in the country amid the ongoing unrest in the Gulf.
Advertisement

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) officially suspended all domestic football tournaments, competitions, and matches until further notice following a severe geopolitical escalation in the Middle East. 

Advertisement

The QFA's indefinite suspension has subsequently thrown the highly anticipated 2026 Finalissima into severe doubt, as Qatar was the destination for the showpiece.

Messi vs Yamal might be delayed 

The Finalissima, which pits UEFA Euro 2024 champions Spain against 2024 Copa América winners Argentina, was originally scheduled for March 27, 2026, at the iconic Lusail Stadium in Doha, according to Pulse Sports. 

Advertisement

The fixture had generated immense global interest as a symbolic passing-of-the-torch matchup between Argentine legend Lionel Messi and Spanish teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal, both of Barcelona La Masia.

However, its continuation is currently in doubt, amid unrest in the Gulf. The disruption also threatens Spain’s scheduled friendly against Egypt in Doha, on March 30, and Argentina versus the Qatari national team on March 31. 

Currently, there has been no official confirmation regarding a postponement or venue change from the governing bodies, UEFA and CONMEBOL, according to Diario AS

However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have been put on high alert, reportedly reviewing event contracts and cancellation insurance policies as they await a definitive ruling on the fixtures' fate.

William Troost-Ekong among Qatari League stars put on hold

Advertisement

The abrupt halt comes after Iran launched a wave of retaliatory missile strikes targeting U.S. and allied military installations across the Gulf, with several projectiles impacting locations within Qatari territory. 

The suspension has instantly paralysed the Qatar Stars League, leaving its roster of high-profile international athletes in limbo. 

This includes former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, who joined Al Ahli SC in January, alongside several renowned superstars who previously starred in European football, such as Marco Verratti, Philippe Coutinho, and Julian Draxler.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
He wanted to injure me — Hazard blames ex-teammate for horror tackle that ended his career
Football
01.03.2026
He wanted to injure me — Hazard blames ex-teammate for horror tackle that ended his career
Man United fan Oshoala leads celebrations as Carrick's Reds storm into third
Premier League
01.03.2026
'Eyes on the Premier League' — Man United fan Oshoala leads celebrations as Carrick's Reds climb to third
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners win battle of corners to go 5 points clear as Blues' red card nightmare continues
Football
01.03.2026
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gunners win battle of corners to go 5 points clear as Blues' red card nightmare continues
Alex Iwobi: What Super Eagles star said after scoring ‘unique’ goal against Spurs
Football
01.03.2026
Alex Iwobi: What Super Eagles star said after scoring unique goal against Spurs
Barcelona suffer another major injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash
Football
01.03.2026
Barcelona suffer another major injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash
Iwobi's audacious strike gives Cottagers
Football
01.03.2026
Fulham vs Tottenham - Iwobi's audacious strike gives Cottagers three points against Spurs