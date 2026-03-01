Age verification required
It is disappointing — Chelsea boss Rosenior calls for accountability after Neto red card
Chelsea lost 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday evening, a result that could seriously damage their hopes of playing Champions League football next season.
The Blues played reasonably well for long periods but were victims of their own mistakes yet again. Pedro Neto was sent off after receiving two quick yellow cards, marking Chelsea's ninth red card in all competitions this season, a staggering tally that continues to undermine their progress.
Rosenior calls for accountability after Arsenal defeat
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Rosenior highlighted the impact of the dismissal and called for greater collective responsibility.
“It's disappointing for Pedro because he's a very good player. Up until that moment, he was causing Arsenal so many problems.
"As a group, me as the leader, we want to take more accountability in some of the decision making. Some of the goals we are conceding, they're not acceptable.”
Despite the setback, Rosenior praised aspects of Chelsea's performance before the red card, noting they created chances and competed well against a strong Arsenal side.
William Saliba and Jurrien Timber scored from set pieces for the hosts, with Chelsea's equaliser coming via an own goal from Piero Hincapie.
The Blues are now in sixth, 6 points off Aston Villa in fourth place, and will be keen to bounce back at Villa Park on Wednesday evening.