Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian romance intensifies with 'private' getaway in Arizona

Hamilton and Kardashian's love story appears to be blossoming albeit discreetly.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a romantic weekend escape near Lake Powell in Arizona, adding fuel to speculation about their budding relationship.

The pair, who have been linked since early February, appeared relaxed and affectionate in newly surfaced footage despite reports that their new romance isn't serious.

What's the gossip?

On Saturday evening, February 28, 2026, Kim and Lewis were captured on video near Lake Powell, a scenic spot along the Colorado River straddling Arizona and Utah.

The footage shared by TMZ shows the couple taking in a breathtaking desert sunset and snapping a cozy selfie together, suggesting a private and intimate getaway.

Sources indicate they were staying in a secluded area known for luxury boating and retreats, close to the exclusive Amangiri resort, a favorite among celebrities.

This marks their first reported joint vacation since romance rumours began, and their first sighting together since Super Bowl LX.

From Longtime Friends to Rumoured Lovers

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the Super Bowl.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship has evolved from a longstanding friendship spanning over a decade to a rumored romance that captured headlines in early 2026.

The pair first crossed paths in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year ceremony, where Hamilton attended with his then-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger, and they have maintained a platonic bond, often seen together at events alongside Kardashian's family members like Kendall Jenner.

Romance speculation ignited in late January this year, when they were spotted at the luxury Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire, England, for a weekend getaway.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pose at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards | Shutterstock

Days later, on February 2, they flew via private jet from the UK to Paris, arriving together at a hotel in what sources described as a "romantic meetup." They continued to spark buzz by sitting together at Super Bowl LX on February 8 in California, turning the event into an impromptu date night.

Kim Kardashian | IMAGO

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton | GETTY

The following day, Hamilton appeared in the background of an Instagram video cheering on Kardashian and her sisters during a social media challenge. Insiders report the relationship is casual but promising, with Kardashian, 45, feeling "safe" and "really into" Hamilton, and plans for more meetups.