'You expect more' — Arsenal legend unsatisfied with performance despite beating Chelsea

Former Arsenal midfielder, Patrick Viera said the Gunners are expected to perform better than they did in the victory against Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s side triumphed over the Blues, beating Liam Rosenior’s team 2-1 to restore their five-point lead over Manchester City.

However, the Gunners were far from expansive and needed two set-piece goals to beat Chelsea, a recurring theme in their season.

What Vieira said

Speaking after the game, the former France international who was an integral member of the Invincible Gunners under Arsène Wenger raised concerns over Arsenal’s attacking play.

While he emphasised the importance of the victory, especially in the context of the title race, he noted that there is an expectation for Arsenal to play better than they have.

“From an Arsenal point of view, what really matters is the three points. When you look at the game deeper, scoring two goals from set-pieces, it wasn't open,” he said, per the BBC.

“When you are top of the Champions League and Premier League table, you expect Arsenal to go forward. It was difficult for Arsenal to take chances. The expectation is higher, you expect more from Arsenal.”

