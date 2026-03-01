Harry Kane targets Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record after Der Klassiker heroics

Harry Kane said he can break Robert Lewandowski’s 41-goal Bundesliga record after scoring twice in Bayern Munich’s win over Borussia Dortmund.

Harry Kane has set his sights on rewriting Bundesliga history after moving within striking distance of Robert Lewandowski’s single-season scoring record.

Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)

The Bayern Munich striker needs 11 more goals from the final 10 matches of the 2025–26 campaign to surpass Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals, set during the 2020–21 season.

Kane’s confidence surged following his brace in Bayern’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the latest edition of Der Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park.

After Bayern fell behind early, Kane’s two goals turned the tide before Joshua Kimmich sealed the win late on. The result pushed Bayern 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, putting them on course for a second consecutive league title under head coach Vincent Kompany.

What Kane said

Speaking about his record pursuit, Kane made his ambition clear.

He said, “For sure. I've got to keep doing what I'm doing. There's still a lot of games to play. I need to try to be consistent over that period. We'll see from late April, or the start of May, if it's possible. But of course, right now it's there, and I've just got to do what I do.”