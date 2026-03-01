Advertisement

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Mikel Arteta explains why his team relies on set-pieces

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:56 - 01 March 2026
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta discussed their set-piece prowess after two corner kick goals helped them beat Chelsea.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has emphasised the importance of set-pieces, explaining why his team relies so much on dead-ball situations.

The Gunners played out a stiffly contested derby tie against Chelsea in which they emerged victorious. While they struggled to create chances from open play in the difficult match, they were able to count on their set-piece prowess. 

Arsenal scored twice from corners, which helped secure a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at the Emirates, which came as a major boon to their title ambitions; the win moved them five points clear of Manchester City.

What Arteta said 

During the post-match press conference, Arteta emphasised the importance of set pieces, explaining that they were difficult to defend. He also explained that they were difficult to nullify using tactics.

"Very important, Chelsea are the second best with one less goal; look at the talent they have,” he said, per the BBC. “We have lost points to long throws; lately we haven't scored from many set-pieces. Today we did it, to have these options is great.

"They can be a nightmare to defend against. On tactics boards we can resolve any situation, but when it's live and they are so aggressive, pushy, effective, difficult to handle, it's very tough.

Arsenal have scored 16 goals from corner kicks in the Premier League this season, a joint record which they share with Oldham Athletic (1992/93) and West Brom (2016/17) and themselves from the 2023/24 season, underscoring their dominance.

Meanwhile, Chelsea captain Reece James also praised Arsenal's set-piece quality, stating that they were one of the leaders in world football.

