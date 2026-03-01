Age verification required
This friendly will be tough- Reactions as Super Eagles confirm Iran vs Nigeria fixture
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) unveiled the national team’s March 2026 friendly fixtures, and within minutes, social media was in meltdown.
Welcome to March, Naija 💚! pic.twitter.com/QPYHVrEL2G— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 1, 2026
The official announcement confirmed two international friendlies: Nigeria vs Iran on March 27th, and Nigeria vs Jordan on March 31st.
Recent reports of joint US-Israeli military actions against Iran and alleged retaliatory strikes affecting Jordan and neighbouring countries have brought the fixtures under scrutiny.
Fans reactions
While the Jordan clash was largely met with calm optimism, the Iran fixture sparked a wave of jokes, memes, and genuine concerns across X (formerly Twitter).
The @NGSuperEagles account’s cheerful “Welcome to March, Naija!” post quickly turned into what many fans called a “comedy arena.”
This friendly will be tough between us and Iran, they are determined players of football and whatever they do while Jordan will be an easy win for us as they are toothless and host of enemies.— Jibril Salisu Na'inna (@Nainna_J) March 1, 2026
Una no hear say War dey middle belt? Cancel this matches with immediate effect, irrespective of how much they have paid the NFF... The boys life matters more than money 💰— Chibua Emmanuel 🇳🇬 (@ChibuaE) March 1, 2026
Just cancel all these fixtures. We don't want anything to happen to our darling super eagles.— Amazuiro Nnaemeka (IKUKU OMA MBAISE) (@AmazuiroE) March 1, 2026
The match has been cancelled due to insecurity, pray for Iran pic.twitter.com/67HtYzy3K0— Felix 🦅 (@felixanthonie) March 1, 2026
While others are bombing Iran , Nigeria wan play ball with them 😂— 𝑯𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑺 💊🥷 (@Hills_CU) March 1, 2026
Friendly loju ogun, shey e gbadun bayi?— Alayo (@durotimi_Omo) March 1, 2026
Pooja when he hears the sound of a missile flying over the stadium. pic.twitter.com/zrjFvntEcx— OKONTA IKECHUKWU 🇳🇬🇰🇿 (@Samson_92) March 1, 2026
For now, the NFF has not issued any further clarification regarding venue details or security arrangements. Whether both games proceed as scheduled remains to be seen.