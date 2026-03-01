Advertisement

This friendly will be tough- Reactions as Super Eagles confirm Iran vs Nigeria fixture

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:21 - 01 March 2026
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago
Super Eagles fans flooded social media with hilarious reactions and concerns after Nigeria’s March 2026 friendlies against Iran and Jordan are announced.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) unveiled the national team’s March 2026 friendly fixtures, and within minutes, social media was in meltdown.

The official announcement confirmed two international friendlies: Nigeria vs Iran on March 27th, and Nigeria vs Jordan on March 31st.

Recent reports of joint US-Israeli military actions against Iran and alleged retaliatory strikes affecting Jordan and neighbouring countries have brought the fixtures under scrutiny.

Fans reactions

While the Jordan clash was largely met with calm optimism, the Iran fixture sparked a wave of jokes, memes, and genuine concerns across X (formerly Twitter).

The @NGSuperEagles account’s cheerful “Welcome to March, Naija!” post quickly turned into what many fans called a “comedy arena.”

For now, the NFF has not issued any further clarification regarding venue details or security arrangements. Whether both games proceed as scheduled remains to be seen.

