Real Betis vs Sevilla: Akor Adams and Ejuke spur Los Nervionenses to remarkable comeback in El Gran Derbi

An inspired second-half performance helped Sevilla survive a two-goal deficit in El Gran Derbi.

Super Eagles duo Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams played pivotal roles in a dramatic second-half resurgence as Sevilla fought back from a two-goal deficit to secure a thrilling 2-2 draw against fierce rivals Real Betis in El Gran Derbi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staged at the Estadio de La Cartuja for Matchday 26 of LALIGA, the 145th edition of the Seville derby carried immense weight for both sides, with Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis chasing Champions League qualification and Matías Almeyda’s Sevilla desperate to distance themselves from the relegation dogfight.

The hosts entered the contest boasting a formidable home record and looked set to claim a historic third consecutive top-flight derby victory after utterly dominating the opening period.

However, tactical adjustments at the interval breathed new life into Los Nervionenses, transforming a seemingly comfortable afternoon for the Verdiblancos into a frantic, end-to-end spectacle that ultimately ended with honours even.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Facing a disastrous 2-0 halftime deficit, Almeyda completely altered the game's dynamic by introducing Nigerian winger Ejuke and full-back Oso at half-time to inject width and much-needed pace into a stagnant Sevilla side.

The substitutions immediately shifted the balance of power, and in the 62nd minute, Oso delivered a precise diagonal cross that found veteran forward Alexis Sánchez, who powered a brilliant header into the net to halve the deficit.

The momentum swung entirely toward the visitors, culminating in the 84th minute when substitute Isaac Romero, who had replaced Sanchez in the 68th minute, unleashed a fierce left-footed volley to complete the comeback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A breathtaking finale ensued, with Betis nearly snatching the win in the 87th minute when Ezzalzouli's strike crashed against the woodwork, while Akor Adams had a late, goal-bound effort heroically cleared off the line by Diego Llorente to preserve the 2-2 scoreline.