Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Real Betis vs Sevilla: Akor Adams and Ejuke spur Los Nervionenses to remarkable comeback in El Gran Derbi
Super Eagles duo Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams played pivotal roles in a dramatic second-half resurgence as Sevilla fought back from a two-goal deficit to secure a thrilling 2-2 draw against fierce rivals Real Betis in El Gran Derbi.
Staged at the Estadio de La Cartuja for Matchday 26 of LALIGA, the 145th edition of the Seville derby carried immense weight for both sides, with Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis chasing Champions League qualification and Matías Almeyda’s Sevilla desperate to distance themselves from the relegation dogfight.
The hosts entered the contest boasting a formidable home record and looked set to claim a historic third consecutive top-flight derby victory after utterly dominating the opening period.
However, tactical adjustments at the interval breathed new life into Los Nervionenses, transforming a seemingly comfortable afternoon for the Verdiblancos into a frantic, end-to-end spectacle that ultimately ended with honours even.
LEADING AT THE BREAK! 💪#ElGranDerbi pic.twitter.com/zEdyQuwGJ5— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) March 1, 2026
Facing a disastrous 2-0 halftime deficit, Almeyda completely altered the game's dynamic by introducing Nigerian winger Ejuke and full-back Oso at half-time to inject width and much-needed pace into a stagnant Sevilla side.
The substitutions immediately shifted the balance of power, and in the 62nd minute, Oso delivered a precise diagonal cross that found veteran forward Alexis Sánchez, who powered a brilliant header into the net to halve the deficit.
The momentum swung entirely toward the visitors, culminating in the 84th minute when substitute Isaac Romero, who had replaced Sanchez in the 68th minute, unleashed a fierce left-footed volley to complete the comeback.
ISAACCCCCCC!!! 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/wLoi4tlKHK— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) March 1, 2026
A breathtaking finale ensued, with Betis nearly snatching the win in the 87th minute when Ezzalzouli's strike crashed against the woodwork, while Akor Adams had a late, goal-bound effort heroically cleared off the line by Diego Llorente to preserve the 2-2 scoreline.
This pulsating draw leaves Real Betis in fifth place with 43 points, ruing a missed opportunity to close the gap on the top four after squandering a commanding lead. Conversely, the heroic comeback provides a monumental psychological boost for Sevilla, moving them up to 30 points.