Lewis Hamilton Net Worth REVEALED amid Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Is Kim Kardashian dating Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton? The Ferrari driver is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history and one of Britain's most popular sportsmen of the decade.

Lewis Hamilton background

Sir Lewis Hamilton is a British racing driver currently competing in Formula One, driving for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One Team.

In Formula One, Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Michael Schumacher), and holds the records for the most wins (105), pole positions (104), and podium finishes (202), among others.

Lewis Hamilton Profile

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari | Credit: Instagram

Full Name: Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton (MBE)

Birth date: 7 January 1985

Nationality: British

Place of birth: Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England

Age: 41 years old (as of March 2026)

Current Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Height: 1.74 m (5 ft 9 in)

Marital status: Single

Position: F1 Racing Driver

Salary: $60 million per year

Net worth: $450 Million USD (est)

Lewis Hamilton Career

Sir Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes to join Ferrari ahead of the 2025 F1 season | Credit: X

Born and raised in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Hamilton joined the McLaren young driver programme in 1998 at the age of 13, becoming the youngest racing driver ever to be contracted by a Formula One team.

This led to a Formula One drive with McLaren for six years from 2007 to 2012, making Hamilton the first-ever black driver to race in the series.

In his inaugural season, Hamilton set numerous records as he finished runner-up to Kimi Räikkönen by one point.

The following season, he won his maiden title in dramatic fashion; making a crucial overtake at the last corner on the last lap of the last race of the season - to become the then-youngest Formula One World Champion in history.

Lewis Hamilton raced for McLaren from 2007 to 2012

In his last four years with McLaren, Hamilton continued to score podium finishes and race victories.

Hamilton entered the final round of the 2010 season with a chance of winning the title, but ultimately finished fourth as Sebastian Vettel won the race to take his maiden drivers' crown.

The following year was the first season he had been out-scored by a teammate, as Jenson Button finished runner-up to champion Sebastian Vettel, during a year in which distractions in his private life and run-ins with FIA officials saw Hamilton finish a lowly fifth in the standings, after which he vowed he would return to form for 2012.

Hamilton achieved four race-wins in the 2012 season as he finished fourth in the standings.

Before the end of the year, Hamilton announced that he would be joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, replacing the retiring Michael Schumacher.

After six years with McLaren, Hamilton signed with Mercedes in 2013.

Upon signing with Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton was reunited with his childhood karting teammate, Nico Rosberg.

The move was met with surprise by pundits and the public, with some describing the move to Mercedes, a team with no recent history of success, as a gamble.

In his first season with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton secured a sole race victory, winning the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he converted an unexpected pole position into a winning margin of over 11 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Kimi Räikkönen, alongside a number of podium finishes and pole positions, finishing fourth in the standings once again, the third time in five years.

Changes to regulations for the 2014 season, which mandated the use of turbo-hybrid engines, contributed to the start of a highly successful era for Hamilton.

That year saw Mercedes win 16 of the 19 races that season, 11 of those secured by Hamilton as he prevailed in a season-long duel for the title against teammate Rosberg.

Hamilton clinching his second drivers' title, and eclipsed the victory tally of all British drivers before him, as he declared over team-radio after the final race in Abu Dhabi: "This is the greatest day of my life."

In 2014 came new driver number regulations that allowed drivers to pick a unique car number to use for their entire career, and so Hamilton elected to drive under his old karting No. 44 for the remainder of his career.

Ahead of the 2015 Formula 1 season, Hamilton announced he would not be exercising his option of switching his car number to 1, as was his prerogative as reigning World Champion, and would instead continue to race with his career No. 44.

It was the first season since 1994, when Alain Prost retired from the sport following his fourth and final World Drivers' Championship title in 1993, that the field did not contain a car bearing the No. 1.

Hamilton dominated the 2015 season, winning ten races and finishing on the podium a record seventeen times as he matched his hero Ayrton Senna's three World Championships titles.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time F1 World Champion

The rivalry between him and Rosberg intensified, climaxing in a heated battle at the US Grand Prix where Hamilton won in an action-packed, wheel-to-wheel battle with his teammate to clinch the title with three races to spare.

That same year, Hamilton extended his contract with Mercedes for three additional years in a deal reportedly worth more than £100 million, making him one of the highest-paid drivers in Formula One, as well as allowing Hamilton to retain his own image rights, which is considered unusual in the sport, and keep his championship-winning cars and trophies.

Despite recording more pole positions and race wins than any other driver in 2016, Hamilton lost the drivers' title by five points to his teammate, Rosberg.

Hamilton endured a fierce rivalry with his then-Mercedes teammate Rosberg as the pair fought freely leasing to several acrimonious exchanges both on and off the track, culminating in Hamilton defying team-orders at the season finale in Abu Dhabi and deliberately slowing to back Rosberg into the chasing pack at the end of the race in an unsuccessful bid to encourage other drivers to overtake his teammate, which would have allowed him to win the title.

Eventually, a succession of poor starts from Hamilton early in the season and a crucial engine blowout in Malaysia meant Rosberg took the title, which he successfully secured before announcing his shock retirement from the sport immediately after beating his rival.

Lewis Hamilton endured a fierce rivalry with Sebastian Vettel

Hamilton also endured a rivalry with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel from 2017-2020 in which he won four world titles consecutively.

Hamilton and Vettel exchanged the championship lead throughout 2017 in a tense title fight.

Hamilton registered 11 pole positions that season as he took the record for the all-time most pole positions.

However, since the start of the 2021 season, Hamilton has endured an intense rivalry with Red Bull and defending F1 World Champion Max Verstappen, who has won the last two titles consecutively.

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021, Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap of the race, denying Hamilton a record-breaking eighth title.

Lewis Hamilton

During the season, Hamilton became the first driver to surpass 100 pole positions and 100 race wins, respectively.

The season finale was marred by controversy over race director Michael Masi's decision to instruct only the lapped cars separating Verstappen and Hamilton to un-lap themselves under the safety car, which eliminated any gap between the pair and allowed the Dutchman, running newly fitted soft tyres, to enter the final lap immediately behind Hamilton on his worn hard tyres.

Four days after the race, the FIA announced that it would conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

Masi was subsequently removed from his role as race director

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's rivalry began in 2021

2022 was the first winless season for Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 as Mercedes’ car struggles also contributed to his struggles on the tracks.

By the end of the season, Hamilton achieved nine podiums but failed to achieve a race win or pole position in a season for the first time in his Formula One career.

He finished in sixth place in the drivers' championship, 35 points behind his Mercedes teammate George Russell, who finished fourth.

But Hamilton managed to qualify on higher grid positions and scored more podium finishes than Russell.

Hamilton's 2022 season marked a significant shift in his Formula 1 career.

Despite flashes of brilliance and consistent points finishes, the anticipated challenge for an unprecedented eighth world title never materialized, leaving both Hamilton and the team searching for answers heading into subsequent seasons.

Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes in 2024 | Credit: IMAGO

The following years saw Mercedes gradually improve their car, with Hamilton securing multiple podium finishes and a renewed sense of optimism.

Yet, the elusive victory continued to evade him as Red Bull's dominance solidified.

Then came the bombshell announcement earlier this year: Lewis Hamilton would be departing Mercedes at the end of the 2025 season to join Scuderia Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton has joined Scuderia Ferrari | Credit: X(Ferrari)

This seismic move sent shockwaves through the motorsport world, with many speculating on Hamilton's motivations for switching to the iconic Italian team in the twilight of his illustrious career.

Lewis Hamilton signed with Ferrari after 12 years with Mercedes | Credit: X

The partnership with Ferrari, historically a powerhouse yet also prone to strategic errors and inconsistencies, presented both an exciting new chapter and a significant gamble for the seven-time world champion as he continues his quest for that record-breaking eighth title.

However, Hamilton's current season has been far from the fairytale journey many Mercedes fans had hoped for.

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari | Credit: Getty

Despite the anticipation surrounding the car's potential, consistent pace and strategic execution have remained elusive.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix held at the Hungaroring, Hamilton finished in a lowly 12th place, failing to secure a point.

Lewis Hamilton finished the 2025 Formula 1 season in 6th place in the Drivers' Championship, scoring 156 points. It was statistically the worst season of his career, as he failed to record a single Grand Prix podium for the first time since his debut in 2007.

Lewis Hamilton Driving style

Lewis Hamilton driving for Scuderia Ferrari | Credit: X(@ScuderiaFerrari)

Hamilton is regarded as one of the most complete drivers on the grid, excelling across a wide range of areas.

The seven-time world champion has been described as having an aggressive driving style, with a natural aptitude for identifying the limits of the car.

Hamilton has also been praised for his ability to adapt to variances in the car set-up and changing track conditions; throughout his career, he has typically used less fuel than his teammates as a result of his ability to carry momentum through corners despite instability in the car.

Hamilton has been praised for his consistency, especially in his time at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton has been described as the most complete driver in Formula 1

From 2017 to 2018, he finished 33 consecutive races in point-scoring positions, a run only brought to an end as a result of mechanical issues as opposed to driver error.

Hamilton is regarded as one of the best wet-weather drivers in the sport, with some of his best performances occurring in those conditions.

In the 2008 British Grand Prix, Hamilton bested second-place Nick Heidfeld by over a minute, the largest margin of victory recorded since the 1995 Australian Grand Prix.

During the turbo-hybrid era, Hamilton remained unbeaten in every race affected by wet weather from the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix up to the 2019 German Grand Prix, where his almost five-year streak was broken by Max Verstappen.

Earlier in his career, Hamilton was criticised for being hot-headed at times, as demonstrated when he was disqualified in Imola in the GP2 Series for overtaking the safety car, something he went on to repeat four years later in Formula One at the 2010 European Grand Prix in Valencia.

Following his move to Mercedes, Hamilton was credited with demonstrating greater maturity, while maintaining his ruthlessness and aggression.

The official Formula One website also describes him as "invariably a fierce but fair fighter".

Lewis Hamilton has also earned praise for his consistency

Hamilton has been described as the 'best driver of his generation', and one of the greatest Formula One drivers.

Several Formula One drivers and experts have described Hamilton as the 'greatest Formula One driver of all time' and 'one of the greatest British sportsmen'.

Despite receiving plaudits from experts and fans in and out of the sport, Hamilton has been a divisive figure in the eyes of the general public, with some journalists arguing his exploits on the track have been under-appreciated.

Lewis Hamilton Career Achievements

Lewis Hamilton is a 7-time world champion

Formula One World Drivers' Championship: 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

DHL Fastest Lap Award: 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020

FIA Pole Trophy/Pirelli Pole Position Award: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020

Hawthorn Memorial Trophy: 2007, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

Lorenzo Bandini Trophy: 2009

Throughout his career, Hamilton has received several awards and honors.

He won the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award in 2008 and the Sportsman of the Year Award in 2020.

Hamilton also won Pride of Britain Awards (2007), Best Driver ESPY Award (2017; 2021), BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (2014; 2020), L'Équipe Champion of Champions (2020), and Gazzetta World Sportsman of the Year (2018; 2020), amongst others.

He was elected FIA Personality of the Year four times (2014; 2018; 2020; 2021) and was inducted to FIA Hall of Fame in 2017.

Hamilton has won a record 19 Autosport Awards, including eight International Racing Driver Awards.

In 2020, Hamilton shared the honorary FIA President Award in 2020 with Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala | Instagram

Hamilton was announced to be one of the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala in Manhattan.

Lewis Hamilton Net Worth

Lewis Hamilton Net Worth 2025 | Credit: IMAGO

As of March 2026, Lewis Hamilton has an estimated net worth of $450 Million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2015, Hamilton was ranked as the richest British sportsperson, with an estimated personal fortune of £88 million.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

In 2018, it was reported that Hamilton had a net worth of £159 million.

In July 2019, Daily Mail reported that Lewis Hamilton has sold his £25million candy red private jet to help reduce his carbon emissions.

Lewis Hamilton with his private jet | Credit: Instagram

Hamilton's Bombardier Challenger 605 was named in notorious Paradise Papers when the he got a £3.3million VAT refund on the jet.

Lewis Hamilton sold his Cherry-coloured Bombardier | Credit: BBC

In 2020, Hamilton's fortune was an estimated £224 million, making him the richest British sports star in the history of the Sunday Times Rich List.

Before the 2015 Monaco Grand Prix weekend, Hamilton signed a contract to stay with Mercedes until the end of the 2018 season in a deal reportedly worth more than £100 million over three years, making him one of the best-paid drivers in Formula One.

In the week leading up to the 2018 German Grand Prix, Hamilton signed a two-year contract with Mercedes, reported to be worth up to £40 million per year, making him the best-paid driver in the history of Formula One.

According to Forbes, Hamilton was one of the highest-paid athletes of twenty-tens decade, and also the highest-paid Formula One driver from 2013 to 2021.

He is also known for his philanthropy, human-rights activism and has repeatedly discussed environmental issues and animal rights at conferences, in interviews and in documentaries.

How does Hamilton make his money?

Hamilton makes his money by racing in Formula 1 as well as venturing into a slew of investments as well as other endeavours including music, movies and gaming.

In 2010, Hamilton, like many other Formula One drivers, moved to Monaco, purchasing a house worth a reported £10 million.

Hamilton also owns an apartment in Manhattan, New York which he bought for US$40 million in 2017, and an estate in Colorado where he has said he would live after his retirement.

Hamilton is credited as an executive producer for the 2018 documentary film The Game Changers.

Hamilton has also revealed he was offered a role as a fighter pilot in the film Top Gun: Maverick (2022) by Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, but was forced to decline the offer due to his Formula One commitment.

In 2018, Hamilton launched the clothing line TOMMYXLEWIS during New York Fashion Week with American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger alongside models Winnie Harlow and Hailey Baldwin.

In September 2019, Hamilton launched a vegan restaurant named Neat Burger.

In August 2020, Daily Front Row listed Hamilton as one of a group of high-profile investors who purchased W, a troubled fashion magazine.

Hamilton also became an Ambassador for the luxury watch company IWC, owned by Richemont.

Throughout 2021, Hamilton toured the world via PORTL hologram, first in Europe and then making its U.S. debut in Los Angeles in September.

In August 2022, Hamilton joined the newly-established ownership group of the National Football League's Denver Broncos.

He was also part of the consortium backing Sir Martin Broughton's attempt to acquire the Premier League club Chelsea alongside Tennis legend Serena Williams and is understood to have committed £10m to the bid.

However, the consortium eventually lost out on the bid as the Todd Boehly-led consortium ended up acquiring the West London club.

According to a report from The Mirror, Hamilton was open to exploring the possibility of purchasing ownership of Manchester United, with The Glazer family having expressed interest in selling some part of the Premier League franchise.

In October 2022, Hamilton founded the production company Dawn Apollo Films.

Its debut projects include F1 (2025), starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, and an untitled documentary film about Hamilton himself.

Both projects is expected to be co-produced by Hamilton and released on Apple TV+.

Is Lewis Hamilton married? Lewis Hamilton wife

No! As of August 2025, Lewis Hamilton is not married.

Who is Lewis Hamilton dating? Lewis Hamilton girlfriend 2025

On his 38th birthday on January 7th, 2023, Lewis Hamilton was spotted in Antarctica, in a Jacuzzi bath with Shaun White (an American snowboarder).

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was spotted with a mystery woman in the video, with fans suggesting that Hamilton was dating Juliana Nalu at the time.

Lewis Hamilton and Juliana Nalu spotted in Brazil | Credit: Instagram

Nalu is the ex-girlfriend of American rapper 'Ye'.

Juliana Nalu | Credit: Instagram

Hamilton's love life has been a frequent subject of public interest, particularly since the end of his long-term relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Lewis Hamilton's romance with Nicole Scherzinger is the most significant of all his relationships | Credit: IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger dated for eight years | Credit: Getty

The pair dated on and off for eight years before ending things for good in 2015.

Till this day, some fans still believe Hamilton has been unable to move on from Nicole, who's now married, as Lewis has been spotted engaging her posts on Instagram | Credit: Getty

Since then, Hamilton has been linked to numerous high-profile celebrities, though he has consistently maintained a stance of privacy and has not confirmed any long-term relationships.

Over the years, the driver has been romantically rumored to be involved with a number of figures from the entertainment and fashion worlds.

This includes being spotted with stars such as Rihanna, Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Shakira, amongst others.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton sparked dating rumours in 2023

Shakira and Hamilton in a boat cruise | Daily Mail

These sightings, often at fashion shows, high-profile events, or on vacation, have fuelled media speculation about his relationship status.

Ashlyn Castro is the girlfriend of Jude Bellingham | Instagram

Hamilton has also previously been linked to Ashlyn Castro, the girlfriend of Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham.

Hamilton and British singer RAYE have also sparked dating rumours, after the pair were spotted together on several occasions.

Lewis Hamilton and RAYE on the paddock | Credit: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton and RAYE are known to be very close friends | Credit: Instagram

Lewis Hamilton and RAYE in New York | Credit: Instagram

RAYE also also been spotted in Ferraris' garage cheering on Hamilton following his move to Ferrari.

RAYE in the Ferrari garage to cheer on Lewis Hamilton | Credit: Instagram

RAYE in the Ferrari garage to cheer on Lewis Hamilton | Credit: Cosmopolitan

At present, Lewis Hamilton is not in a confirmed relationship.

In March 2025, Hamilton and Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara sparked dating rumours after the pair were spotted together in New York.

Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Vergara spotted together in NY | Credit: X

Vergara, 52, and Hamilton, 40, reportedly enjoyed a two-hour date as reported by TMZ.

However, their rumoured spark burnt out that same month, as reported by RadarOnline, who suggested Vergara was keen on something serious, reportedly seeing Hamilton as "the perfect boyfriend and a great catch."

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara | Imago

But it was understood that Hamilton’s interest has fizzled out, leaving Vergara feeling "abandoned."

Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Vergara spotted together in NY | Credit: X

An insider told the outlet that while the pair remain in occasional contact, their communication is "rather one-sided."

"She’s the one who stays in touch, hoping for more — and gets little in return," the source added.

In May 2025, Hamilton was spotted cosied up while partying at a nightclub in Monaco with Russian model and influencer Violetta Gracheva also known as 'Violetta Bert'.

Violetta Gracheva has recently been linked to Lewis Hamilton | Credit: Instagram

Violetta Bert sparked dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton | Credit: Instagram

The Dubai-based model was also linked to Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in January 2025, but ultimately spoke out, denying the dating rumours that same month.

She has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton | Getty Images

Violetta Bert has reportedly gone on multiple vacations with Hamilton, though discreetly | Credit: Instagram

In August 2025, Hamilton jetted off to Mykonos, Greece, for the mid-season break.

Fans suggested that Violetta Bert accompanied him on the trip, but she was not alone.

Violetta shared a snap from a yacht on her Instagram page, alongside Dubai-based influencer Lara Kyann, with the caption: "euro summer."

Lara Kyann joined Violetta Bert in Mykonos this summer | Credit: Instagram

However, there is no evidence to suggest Hamilton was with the aformentioned lady while on that trip.

Days before Violetta's post, a photo emerged on social media of Hamilton, having dinner with friends, and a mystery woman was spotted in the frame.

Leiza Jaziri is the mystery woman spotted having dinner with Hamilton and friends while on vacation in Mykonos | Credit: Instagram

The woman would turn out to be a Tunisian model named Leiza Jaziri.

Leiza Jaziri | Credit: Instagram

Hamilton has also been linked to another Dubai-based influencer named Alexander Marielle.

Alexander Marielle has reportedly been spotted with Lewis Hamilton | Credit: Instagram

However, none of these links to Hamilton have turned out to be concrete.

Lewis Hamilton | Credit: Instagram

In Feburary 2026, The Sun reported that Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian, 45, have began dating.

Though they have been friends for over a decade and have moved in the same social circles since at least 2014, this is the first time they have been romantically linked

According to the report, Kardashian travelled to the UK to meet Hamilton at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, with three bodyguards protecting them. Insiders told the The Sun they were granted exclusive use of the posh spa at the country club in Witney, Oxfordshire, before ­having a meal in a private room. One source said: “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.”

Kim Kardashian | IMAGO

Following their UK weekend, they traveled together by private jet to Paris. They were spotted arriving at a hotel in the same SUV, with Kardashian in Paris to promote her new Nike X SKIMS collaboration.

While neither has publicly confirmed a relationship, sources have described their recent outings as a "romantic meetup".

Hamilton is currently preparing for the 2026 Formula 1 season, with official testing scheduled to begin in Bahrain on February 11, 2026.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

As of February 3, 2026, neither Kim Kardashian nor Lewis Hamilton has officially confirmed they are dating, but high-profile evidence and multiple reputable reports suggest they are in the early stages of a romance. The "just friends" label used to describe their relationship in the decade has been replaced by a series of high-stakes romantic gestures over the past 72 hours.

Does Lewis Hamilton have children? Lewis Hamilton children

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton | Credit: X

The seven-time Formula One world champion does not have any children yet, and in a recent interview with The Times via The Express, he gave a strong reason why he has not started a family.

Hamilton stated that he is a workaholic and does not have time for a personal life, including starting a family.