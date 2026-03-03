Advertisement

Arsenal win again: FIFA refuse to change corner-kick laws despite ‘dark arts’ outcry

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:05 - 03 March 2026
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been handed a massive boost in their title charge as football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), confirmed they have no plans to change corner-kick laws.
Advertisement

FIFA have no plans to change the way set-pieces are being officiated after the International Football Association Board (IFAB) said the problem is "not getting worse."

Advertisement

Despite the growing trend of grappling, blocking, and crowding out goalkeepers, tactics that have helped Arsenal equal the all-time Premier League record of 16 goals from corners this season, the IFAB summit in Cardiff concluded that the situation is not out of control.

IFAB reject calls to crackdown on set-piece chaos

The decision comes as a blow to rival managers who have been vocal in their frustration.

Advertisement

Liverpool coach Arne Slot recently lamented that the Premier League is no longer a "joy to watch" due to the unregulated wrestling matches in the six-yard box. The Reds boss openly remenisced about the Barcelona team of the early 2010s, and how enjoyable that brand of football was.

While Arsenal’s set-piece routines have been criticised as "dark arts," Scottish FA CEO and IFAB member Ian Maxwell dismissed the need for immediate legislative intervention.

"It wasn't something that we specifically talked about," Maxwell said.

Advertisement

"Whether there's been a change in that type of behaviour during matches, those things happen over the course of a season, but I'm not sure it's necessarily getting worse."

A major loophole remains: because the ball is not in play until the corner is taken, referees cannot technically whistle for a foul during the pre-delivery shoving match.

However, Maxwell was quick to remind clubs that once the ball moves, the rules apply.

"It's obviously in the protocol because it would effectively be a penalty potentially if there's grappling at a corner," Maxwell noted. "So within the current protocol, that can be assessed."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest | Image credits: Imago
Match Previews
03.03.2026
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
He must win — Lineker snubs Rice, Haaland, names 20 G/A star as Player of the Season
Premier League
03.03.2026
He must win — Lineker snubs Rice, Haaland, names 20 G/A star as Player of the Season
Brighton vs Arsenal
Match Previews
03.03.2026
Brighton vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Arsenal win again: FIFA refuse to change corner-kick laws despite ‘dark arts’ outcry
Football
03.03.2026
Arsenal win again: FIFA refuse to change corner-kick laws despite ‘dark arts’ outcry
Nigerian club breaks silence on alleged abduction of former player
Football
03.03.2026
Nigerian club breaks silence on alleged abduction of former player
Wolves vs Liverpool
Betting
03.03.2026
Momentum, Metrics, and Micro-Decisions: Strategic Parallels Between Live Sports Media and Instant Multiplier Gaming Systems