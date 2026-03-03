Arsenal win again: FIFA refuse to change corner-kick laws despite ‘dark arts’ outcry

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been handed a massive boost in their title charge as football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), confirmed they have no plans to change corner-kick laws.

FIFA have no plans to change the way set-pieces are being officiated after the International Football Association Board (IFAB) said the problem is "not getting worse."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the growing trend of grappling, blocking, and crowding out goalkeepers, tactics that have helped Arsenal equal the all-time Premier League record of 16 goals from corners this season, the IFAB summit in Cardiff concluded that the situation is not out of control.

IFAB reject calls to crackdown on set-piece chaos

The decision comes as a blow to rival managers who have been vocal in their frustration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool coach Arne Slot recently lamented that the Premier League is no longer a "joy to watch" due to the unregulated wrestling matches in the six-yard box. The Reds boss openly remenisced about the Barcelona team of the early 2010s, and how enjoyable that brand of football was.

While Arsenal’s set-piece routines have been criticised as "dark arts," Scottish FA CEO and IFAB member Ian Maxwell dismissed the need for immediate legislative intervention.

"It wasn't something that we specifically talked about," Maxwell said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

16 - Arsenal's 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this season is the joint-most by any side in a single campaign, alongside Oldham in 1992-93, West Brom in 2016-17, and the Gunners themselves in 2023-24. Angles. pic.twitter.com/SkOXJssz2h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2026

"Whether there's been a change in that type of behaviour during matches, those things happen over the course of a season, but I'm not sure it's necessarily getting worse."

A major loophole remains: because the ball is not in play until the corner is taken, referees cannot technically whistle for a foul during the pre-delivery shoving match.

However, Maxwell was quick to remind clubs that once the ball moves, the rules apply.

"It's obviously in the protocol because it would effectively be a penalty potentially if there's grappling at a corner," Maxwell noted. "So within the current protocol, that can be assessed."

Advertisement