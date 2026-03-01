Advertisement

Set-piece masters Arsenal set new Premier League records after Chelsea win

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:50 - 01 March 2026
Arsenal's win over Chelsea proved that they are the best team in Premier League history from set-pieces
Arsenal underlined their dominance from dead-ball situations with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, setting new Premier League records in the process.

Mikel Arteta’s side once again relied on their prowess from corners to secure a crucial win that restored their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Corners prove decisive in London derby

Arsenal F.C. delivered a statement performance against Chelsea F.C. in a match that fittingly turned on set-pieces.

After Manchester City F.C. had briefly cut the gap at the summit to two points with a win over Leeds, Arsenal responded in style. They opened the scoring in the 21st minute when William Saliba powered home a header following a clever flick from Gabriel.

Chelsea equalised just before halftime when Piero Hincapie inadvertently turned a Reece James cross into his own net. But Arsenal regained control in the 66th minute, as Jurrien Timber headed in from Declan Rice’s corner to seal the win.

The victory marked the ninth time this season Arsenal have gone 1-0 up from a corner in the Premier League, equalling the single-season record previously set by Southampton in 1994-95.

It also represented their ninth match-winning goal from a corner this campaign, the outright most in a single season, surpassing Manchester United’s eight in 2012-13.

Record-breaking season from set-pieces

Arsenal’s second goal against Chelsea took their tally to 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this season, matching the all-time single-campaign record. The Gunners now share that mark with Oldham Athletic (1992-93), West Bromwich Albion (2016-17), and their own 2023-24 side.

Set-piece efficiency has become a defining weapon in Arteta’s title charge. Time and again, carefully crafted routines and pinpoint deliveries have unlocked tight contests, and Sunday’s derby was no exception.

Chelsea’s task became even tougher when Pedro Neto received a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli, marking the Blues’ ninth red card of the season in all competitions.

Despite a late overhead kick from Joao Pedro being ruled out for offside, the 10-man visitors could not find another breakthrough.

With clinical execution from corners and defensive resilience in key moments, Arsenal’s set-piece mastery continues to power their march in the Premier League title race.

