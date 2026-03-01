Set-piece masters Arsenal set new Premier League records after Chelsea win

Arsenal's win over Chelsea proved that they are the best team in Premier League history from set-pieces

Arsenal underlined their dominance from dead-ball situations with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, setting new Premier League records in the process.

Mikel Arteta’s side once again relied on their prowess from corners to secure a crucial win that restored their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Corners prove decisive in London derby

Arsenal F.C. delivered a statement performance against Chelsea F.C. in a match that fittingly turned on set-pieces.

After Manchester City F.C. had briefly cut the gap at the summit to two points with a win over Leeds, Arsenal responded in style. They opened the scoring in the 21st minute when William Saliba powered home a header following a clever flick from Gabriel.

Chelsea equalised just before halftime when Piero Hincapie inadvertently turned a Reece James cross into his own net. But Arsenal regained control in the 66th minute, as Jurrien Timber headed in from Declan Rice’s corner to seal the win.

9 - Arsenal have gone 1-0 up from a corner on nine occasions in the Premier League this season; the joint-most by a team in a single campaign, along with Southampton in 1994-95 (9). Go-to. pic.twitter.com/LNAzGvY6Lp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2026

The victory marked the ninth time this season Arsenal have gone 1-0 up from a corner in the Premier League, equalling the single-season record previously set by Southampton in 1994-95.

It also represented their ninth match-winning goal from a corner this campaign, the outright most in a single season, surpassing Manchester United’s eight in 2012-13.

Record-breaking season from set-pieces

Arsenal’s second goal against Chelsea took their tally to 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this season, matching the all-time single-campaign record. The Gunners now share that mark with Oldham Athletic (1992-93), West Bromwich Albion (2016-17), and their own 2023-24 side.

Set-piece efficiency has become a defining weapon in Arteta’s title charge. Time and again, carefully crafted routines and pinpoint deliveries have unlocked tight contests, and Sunday’s derby was no exception.

16 - Arsenal's 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this season is the joint-most by any side in a single campaign, alongside Oldham in 1992-93, West Brom in 2016-17, and the Gunners themselves in 2023-24. Angles. pic.twitter.com/SkOXJssz2h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2026

9 - This was the ninth time in the Premier League this season that Arsenal have scored a match-winning goal from a corner, now the outright most by a team in a single campaign (overtaking Manchester United’s eight in 2012-13). Again. pic.twitter.com/uHrMLxKQg4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2026

Chelsea’s task became even tougher when Pedro Neto received a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli, marking the Blues’ ninth red card of the season in all competitions.

Despite a late overhead kick from Joao Pedro being ruled out for offside, the 10-man visitors could not find another breakthrough.