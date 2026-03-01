Age verification required
Set-piece masters Arsenal set new Premier League records after Chelsea win
Arsenal underlined their dominance from dead-ball situations with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, setting new Premier League records in the process.
Mikel Arteta’s side once again relied on their prowess from corners to secure a crucial win that restored their five-point lead at the top of the table.
Corners prove decisive in London derby
Arsenal F.C. delivered a statement performance against Chelsea F.C. in a match that fittingly turned on set-pieces.
After Manchester City F.C. had briefly cut the gap at the summit to two points with a win over Leeds, Arsenal responded in style. They opened the scoring in the 21st minute when William Saliba powered home a header following a clever flick from Gabriel.
Chelsea equalised just before halftime when Piero Hincapie inadvertently turned a Reece James cross into his own net. But Arsenal regained control in the 66th minute, as Jurrien Timber headed in from Declan Rice’s corner to seal the win.
9 - Arsenal have gone 1-0 up from a corner on nine occasions in the Premier League this season; the joint-most by a team in a single campaign, along with Southampton in 1994-95 (9). Go-to. pic.twitter.com/LNAzGvY6Lp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2026
The victory marked the ninth time this season Arsenal have gone 1-0 up from a corner in the Premier League, equalling the single-season record previously set by Southampton in 1994-95.
It also represented their ninth match-winning goal from a corner this campaign, the outright most in a single season, surpassing Manchester United’s eight in 2012-13.
Record-breaking season from set-pieces
Arsenal’s second goal against Chelsea took their tally to 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this season, matching the all-time single-campaign record. The Gunners now share that mark with Oldham Athletic (1992-93), West Bromwich Albion (2016-17), and their own 2023-24 side.
Set-piece efficiency has become a defining weapon in Arteta’s title charge. Time and again, carefully crafted routines and pinpoint deliveries have unlocked tight contests, and Sunday’s derby was no exception.
16 - Arsenal's 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this season is the joint-most by any side in a single campaign, alongside Oldham in 1992-93, West Brom in 2016-17, and the Gunners themselves in 2023-24. Angles. pic.twitter.com/SkOXJssz2h— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2026
9 - This was the ninth time in the Premier League this season that Arsenal have scored a match-winning goal from a corner, now the outright most by a team in a single campaign (overtaking Manchester United’s eight in 2012-13). Again. pic.twitter.com/uHrMLxKQg4— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2026
Chelsea’s task became even tougher when Pedro Neto received a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli, marking the Blues’ ninth red card of the season in all competitions.
Despite a late overhead kick from Joao Pedro being ruled out for offside, the 10-man visitors could not find another breakthrough.
With clinical execution from corners and defensive resilience in key moments, Arsenal’s set-piece mastery continues to power their march in the Premier League title race.