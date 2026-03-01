Age verification required
‘What a miss from Bassey’ – Super Eagles star slammed by Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper
Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey found himself under heavy criticism despite Fulham’s 2–1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s London derby.
Former West Ham and England goalkeeper Robert Green did not hold back after the Nigerian squandered a golden opportunity to seal the contest before halftime at Craven Cottage.
Bassey lets golden chance go begging at Craven Cottage
Calvin Bassey had the perfect opportunity to put Fulham F.C. out of sight after first-half goals from Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi handed the hosts a 2-0 lead against Tottenham Hotspur F.C..
Completely unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box after Spurs failed to properly clear a corner, Bassey blazed his effort over the crossbar in what appeared to be a certain goal. The miss came just before halftime and would have effectively killed off the contest.
The defender, who recently forced his way back into Fulham’s starting lineup after missing the opening three matches following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, could not keep his composure at the decisive moment.
Robert Green delivers brutal verdict
On punditry duty for Sky Sports, former Chelsea and West Ham goalkeeper Robert Green was ruthless in his assessment.
“That is a glorious chance and a horrible miss from Bassey – what a chance to put the game away on the strike of half-time, but not a clean contact at all,” Green said.
The miss nearly proved costly. In the 66th minute, Richarlison capitalised on slack marking to head home and reduce the deficit, setting up a nervy finish for Fulham.
Bassey’s afternoon grew more frustrating when he picked up a yellow card for holding onto the ball and delaying the restart after Richarlison’s goal.
Although Fulham ultimately secured the win, Bassey’s glaring miss — and Green’s stinging critique — ensured the Nigerian defender’s performance remained a major talking point long after the final whistle.