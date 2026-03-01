What Iran's possible withdrawal means for Super Eagles World Cup hopes

The FIFA World Cup is the most expensive trophy in the world

The FIFA World Cup is the most expensive trophy in the world

Could Iran’s withdrawal due to political tensions open a door for Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup?

With just over 100 days until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the United States, geopolitical tensions have cast a shadow over the tournament. Iran, who have already qualified, now face uncertainty over their participation following escalating conflict in the Middle East.

As FIFA monitors developments, the situation could carry unexpected implications, including for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, whose own qualification hopes remain unresolved.

Will Iran play — and what happens if they don’t?

Iran secured their place at the 2026 World Cup and were drawn to face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in the group stage, with matches scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle.

However, following US-led military action and rising instability in the region, doubts have emerged. The head of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, reportedly suggested participation may now be unlikely, although no official decision has been made.

FIFA has stated it is monitoring the situation, with general secretary Mattias Grafstrom emphasizing the governing body’s focus on delivering “a safe World Cup with everybody participating.” Privately, officials are said to still expect Iran to compete.

If Iran were to withdraw or boycott, FIFA would face a complex decision, which has stirred up debate about whether the result could impact Nigeria’s World Cup chances.

However, reports suggest a replacement could come only from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), with Iraq or the United Arab Emirates potential candidates to step in.

How Iran's uncertainty impacts Nigeria’s World Cup path

While Iran’s situation unfolds, Nigeria national football team are anxiously awaiting a ruling from FIFA over their own qualification dispute.

The Super Eagles suffered a heartbreaking playoff defeat to DR Congo national football team but have filed a formal complaint alleging that Congo fielded ineligible dual-nationality players. FIFA has yet to issue a verdict, leaving Nigeria’s 2026 hopes hanging in the balance.

Interestingly, the Nigeria Football Federation has scheduled friendlies against World Cup-bound Iran and Jordan during the next international window. Should Iran withdraw from the tournament, it could disrupt preparations, although Nigeria’s primary concern remains FIFA’s pending ruling.