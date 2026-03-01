‘What a goal this is’ – Ex-Premier League stars bow to Iwobi after Tottenham stunner

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has former Premier League stars in awe over his amazing technique

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi produced a moment of magic in Fulham’s thrilling 2-1 London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur, earning lavish praise from former Premier League stars.

His stunning strike proved decisive in a tightly contested Round 28 clash and left pundits in awe of his technique and composure.

Iwobi’s brilliance lights up London derby

Alex Iwobi was at the heart of Fulham’s London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League.

With the game finely balanced, Iwobi received a perfectly weighted pass on the edge of the penalty area. From a tight angle, the Nigerian international shifted the ball onto his right foot and unleashed a sublime curling effort that arrowed into the bottom corner.

It was a strike that left Tottenham goalkeeper Gugliemo Vicario rooted to the spot, watching helplessly as the ball flew past him into the net.

The goal ultimately sealed a crucial three points for Fulham, who had earlier taken the lead through Harry Wilson before Richarlison pulled one back for Spurs in the 66th minute.

Hoddle and Hutchison stunned by Iwobi's technique

Former Tottenham midfielder Glenn Hoddle could barely contain his admiration while analysing the goal on Premier League Productions.

“What a goal this is (from Alex Iwobi) — from that angle, you get a curl on it. It’s got to go outside the post but this has gone straight as an arrow,” Hoddle said, marvelling at the unusual trajectory and pinpoint accuracy.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison echoed those sentiments, praising Iwobi’s decision-making in opting for placement over power.

“That is an amazing goal. Normally when you score from there you drive it with your laces — he’s actually placed it away from the goalkeeper,” Hutchison noted.